Government teacher among 2 robbed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

A government teacher was among two persons robbed by unknown miscreants in two separate instances of loot in the urban and rural belts of the holy city yesterday.

Sahib Singh, a resident of Kot Mit Singh area on Tarn Taran road, was returning home from Nexus shopping mall on main GT road when three armed persons snatched his scooter, iPhone and purse late last evening. He told the police that the accused stopped him near Dera Gulab Dass. They pointed a pistol-like object at him and took away the scooter and mobile phone, besides his purse containing his debit/credit cards, registration certificate of vehicle and Aadhaar card.

A case under Section 379-B of Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at Sultanwind police station in this regard. ASI Balraj Singh, investigating officer, said a probe was underway. He said the police were scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to find clues about the miscreants.

Similarly, a government teacher Sukhjit Kaur was looted by three motorbike-borne miscreants when she was way to her school. The victim, a resident of Pioneer Colony in Nangli village, told the police that she was posted at Government Elementary School at Pandori Lubana village. She said she was on way to school on her scooter and turned on to Nangali-Pandori Waraich link road where the accused stopped her. The driver had covered his face while the two pillion riders were equipped with sharp weapons.

She said pointing the sharp weapon at her, they took her purse kept in the scooter’s dicky, mobile phone and Rs 2,500 in cash besides other documents kept in the purse. Kamboh police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of IndianPC in this regard but there had been no breakthrough in the case when last reports came in. The matter is under investigation.