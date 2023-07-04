Government to verify ration card holders, says new DFSC

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 3

The District Food and Civil Supplies Department would verify over 3.5 lakh ration card holders as per the orders of the Punjab government. This was stated by District Food and Civil Supply Controller Amanjot Singh Sandhu after taking over here today.

He said there are around 3.66 ration card holders who were being benefited under various government public distribution schemes. He said the government has been receiving complaints in the PDS system as the real beneficiaries were not getting their allotted quota of grains. Recently, the people have lodged complaints against two ration depot holders in Dam Ganj area. He said the department has received the complaint and the allegations were being probed. He said he would keep a close watch on the inquiry.

Talking to mediapersons, he said the department would also check the credentials of the complainants and Right to Information (RTI) applicants who were seeking information from the department. He said some of them indulge in unethical practices and the department would make a data base of each

applicant, information procured by them and the motive behind it.