Govt committed to promoting industry, creating jobs: Ministers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 10

Cabinet ministers Anmol Gagan Maan and Kuldeep Dhaliwal stated that the state government is committed to promote industry and trade so as to generate employment for the youth. The ministers visited the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) fair being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and interacted with the industry representatives.

Anmol Gagan Maan said the government would create an environment to promote micro, small and medium industry in state. She said Punjab is attracting investors from across the world as it has conducive environment for industry and trade.

Dhaliwal too listed the achievements of the government and stated that several programs to impart necessary training skills to youth so that they find employment with the different industries are being organised by the government. He interacted with stall owners and assured them of help in organising such fairs in future.

The stall owners at the PITEX said they are getting huge response from residents.

A furniture stall owner Aslam said that due to bulk sales during the fair they are giving substantial discounts to the buyers. Sachin Jain, owner of Pansari Group, which makes kitchen items said such events are important to create a brand value and to acquaint with the potential buyers.

Naveen Kumar, manager at stalls of Hari Darshan Dhoop and Agarbatti, said they have set up a stall at the PITEX for the first time and they are very encouraged with the response they are getting.

Today, people in large numbers visited the mela ground. Apart from buying items, they also relished food from different states at the stall set up by food manufacturers from across the country.

Ramandeep Kaur, a visitor, said people get benefits from such fairs as they get to know about the latest trends and get discounts on purchases.