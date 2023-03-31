Govt has failed on law & order: Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to step down as his government had failed to maintain law and order in the state.

Congress leaders take out the protest march against the Central Government over the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Bajwa said the state government had failed to arrest Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh. He said the state government informed the court that it was close to arrest Amritpal and the next day he managed to dodge the police once again in Hoshiarpur.

AICC in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhury and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring led the ‘Rosh March’ taken out from the Hall Gate to the Jallianwala Bagh.

State congress president Warring said the treatment meted out to Rahul by the Union Government smacked of dictatorial attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.