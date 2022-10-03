Govt must arrest radical speaker Amritpal Singh, demands Shiv Sena

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, October 2

President of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray), Punjab youth wing, Honey Mahajan, has urged the state government to immediately arrest Amritpal Singh, the self-styled chief of a radical Sikh organisation, Waris Punjab De.

Addressing a press conference in his native city of Dhariwal, 7 km from here, Mahajan said it was high time the government took notice of the “seditious activities” of the Sikh preacher.

“Amritpal has declared himself as the chief of Waris Punjab De, an outfit which was originally founded by late Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu. He dresses like Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale and always surrounds himself with armed men. He often talks about reviving the Khalistani movement. The state government should put this man behind bars,” said Mahajan.

He urged the youth not to rally behind Amritpal, who he termed as a “bogus preacher”.

“He does not talk about preaching Sikhism to which, in any case, we have absolutely no objection. The problem is that he talks about forming a separate Sikh state on the lines of what Bhindrwala wanted.

Mahajan added that the government should also probe who funds his activities. “So much so, the central intelligence agencies have already warned the state government about his activities. Amritpal is openly instigating the youth to join him. He is creating conditions that were prevalent in 1984 when the Operation Bluestar took place. The Shiv Sena (Thackeray) will not allow him to carry out his anti-national activities,” he said.

#Gurdaspur #shiv sena