Govt not releasing salaries of staff on time, says DTF

Amritsar, June 10

State president of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, Vikram Dev Singh has accused the government of failing to release the salaries of employees for the month of May on time. He said that before coming to power, the Aam Aadmi Party used to campaign strongly against the lack of financial planning by the previous governments, but now the same situation has arisen again.

“Salary disbursement to teachers has been inconsistent since March this year, as teachers have been receiving salaries only 10 or 15 days after the due date. Few receive their salaries by the 7th of every month (by rule) while others have to wait till half the month has passed. One has to be held accountable as to why this is happening,” said Ashwani Awasthi, Finance Secretary and district unit head of DTF.

Several teachers have demanded that salaries should be released on time to the employees every month as they have to meet their expenses. “There are people who have taken loans and invested heavily in other assets, which require monthly installments to be paid. Failing to do so would result in being penalised. Thus, teachers have to face many financial problems due to delayed salaries,” said Germanjit Singh, a teacher and DTF member from Amritsar.

