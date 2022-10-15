Govt releases funds for infra in schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

In a push towards carrying out development works in government elementary schools in district, the District Education Department has received funds from government. The long-pending request for release of development funds to build infrastructure in elementary and primary schools being run in remote villages and rural border belt in district has been processed and initial projects worth Rs 45 lakh have been inaugurated in two schools in Bandala and Taragarh. Recently, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO also assured that constant funding would be provided to carry out development in other schools as well. Tenders for several development and repair works in elementary school in Jandiala Guru block too have been floated.

Officials of the District Education office said that under the development works, provision of drinking water, construction and repair of toilets, renovation of rooms and creating libraries will be carried out. Construction of smart playgrounds like senior secondary schools, allotting projectors for smart classrooms and adding more rooms where required will also be done.

DTF condemns Education Minister’s statement

The district unit of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) today alleged that the Education Minister had insensitively remarked to make Education Department ‘dharna free’, as teachers had been resorting to dharna because their long-pending demands were not being heard. Calling the minister’s remarks as derogatory towards those struggling to let their voice heard, Ashwani Awasthi, unit head, DTF Amritsar, said instead of creating a cordial atmosphere for talks, to resolve issues, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains calling for making department dharna free shows the dictatorial approach he intends to take.

“Since last two years, ETT, ODL and other teachers, including the aided school staff, are raising demands of regularisation, pending dues and allowances, and other important issues. Before coming to power, the Aam Aadmi Party have been going to the dharnas of different sections and speaking against the previous governments. But now the AAP minister calling for dharna-free department is like attempting to crush the democratic rights of employees,” said Awasthi. He said, “The union is planning to demonstration in front of nine cabinet ministers on October 23 in protest against the non-issuance of regular job letters to teachers from 2011 and the non-restoration of all benefits to 180 ETT teachers.