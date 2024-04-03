Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

Amritsar, April 2
The state government has revoked its orders declaring private silos as open yards after farm unions threatened to launch protest.
Satnam Singh Ajnala of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha said the Central and state governments were trying to hand over reins of agriculture markets to the corporate houses. He said the recent decision of the state government was in line with its policies to promote corporatisation of the agriculture sector.
Farmer unions were to hold protest on April 8.
Ajnala said the government has revoked its earlier order under pressure from the farmer unions.
Besides, he said the farmers were demanding that procurement of all crops should be made by the government so that both farmers and consumers could benefit, but instead the government was trying to give free hand to corporate houses.
