Govt schools hold mega PTM for awareness on SVEEP activities

Amritsar, March 28
Intensifying the ongoing SVEEP activities in view of the Lok Sabha elections, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar who also heads the committee supervising SVEEP programme today interacted with parents of students studying in 1,365 government schools of the district during a Mega Parent-Teacher Meet held across all government schools. The parents were made aware about the democratic right to vote during the meet. A pledge-taking ceremony, interactive sessions and information about mobile applications launched for electoral rights were held at schools.
The teachers in-charge of Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) established in government schools told the parents about the voter’s helpline, C-Vigil, KYC and Saksham apps. Meanwhile, the PTM also saw several school management committees promote infrastructural upgrades in government schools over the past few years.
“While the walk-in admissions for all classes in all government schools are yet to begin from the first week of April, the online admissions through a special portal launched for the first time this year has exclusively seen parents of wards studying in private schools being given an option to choose government schools. We have been given a deadline of March 31 for online registration for admissions of students wanting to shift from private schools to government schools and during the mega PTM, we have informed the parents about their options,” said DEO Rajesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, all 1,365 government schools in the district hosted the mega PTM on Thursday.
