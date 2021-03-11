Govt should eradicate land mafia, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amritsar, April 26

As debate about illegal encroachments on public land is heating up, a report earlier prepared by former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has listed properties worth over Rs 100 crore in Amritsar only. Sidhu posted it on his social media page and claimed that he revealed scams of crores during his tenure as Local Bodies Minister in the previous government.

Sidhu revealed various government properties in Amritsar, which had been encroached by land mafia and politicians; missing lease files; and scam in G8 book in tax recovery in his report. He claimed that he had submitted these files to then CM Capt Amarinder Singh, but no action was taken.

He shared six points and also raised many questions. “If CM Bhagwant Mann and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal are really serious about exposing and eradicating land mafia in Punjab, I urge them to act on the report of the Cabinet sub-committee which I had assigned as a minister. It shares details to reclaim government land worth lakhs of crores of rupees,” Sidhu said.

“I urge the CM to pay attention to the report. I have been saying that the land mafia has the patronage of politicians, bureaucrats and government employees. This property scam is the biggest scam. If AAP government is serious then it should take action by exposing all those involved in the scam, mere announcements are not enough,” Sidhu said.

