DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Govt teachers asked to meet enrolment target in schools

Govt teachers asked to meet enrolment target in schools

The Education Department launched its annual enrolment campaign in the district in line with the state policy under the slogan, “Better Experience, Quality Education, Pride of Punjab’s Government School”, from Nursery to Class XII with much fanfare. While the enrolment...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:25 AM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A total of 2,03,550 students have been enrolled in government/aided schools from primary to Class XII.
Advertisement

The Education Department launched its annual enrolment campaign in the district in line with the state policy under the slogan, “Better Experience, Quality Education, Pride of Punjab’s Government School”, from Nursery to Class XII with much fanfare. While the enrolment drive culminated a few days ago, overshadowed by the Sikhiya Kranti inaugurations, the enrolment targets are yet to be met. Keeping this in mind, teachers are being forced to meet the targets given for enrolment even if it meets going door to door.

According to the official website of the Education Department, Amritsar has a total of 2,03,550 students enrolled in government/aided schools from primary sections to Class 12. While efforts were made to achieve an increase of 10 per cent in enrolments from previous years, the Sikhiya Kranti inaugurations overshadowed the enrolment drive as teachers were busy organising inaugural functions and hosting Cabinet ministers and AAP leaders. While the enrolments for 2024-25 session had seen a slight increase, especially in senior secondary classes, this year the teachers are still working to get the maximum enrolments. On ground of anonymity, a teacher working in a government primary school, said, “The teachers have been reaching out to parents for enrolments, going door-to door and even hosting meetings with parents in schools. We have been asked to prepare a campaign to highlight the upgrade of schools, including the School of Happiness project.”

Meanwhile, some feel that the Sikhiya Kranti exercise is an attempt to increase the enrolment in government schools by highlighting the infrastructural achievements. Despite the efforts, a report released by Union Ministry of Education early this year stated that for the academic session 2023-24, in Punjab, out of the total enrolment of 59.88 lakh students (pre-primary to Class XII), 29.81 lakh students are enrolled in private schools as against 28.23 students in government schools. The state government has been making efforts to close the gap in enrolments with initiatives like Schools of Eminence and Schools of Happiness.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper