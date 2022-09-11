Govt to begin paddy purchase from Oct 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 10

In view of the upcoming paddy procurement season, the district administration has asked the officials concerned to start preparation for the purchase of the produce in all grain markets.

The procurement of paddy varieties is scheduled to start from October 1. However, a few farmers have already started harvesting early ripening varieties. Most of these farmers are vegetable cultivators and grow early ripening varieties so that they can sow winter vegetable crops on time.

The administration has asked the Mandi Board to make arrangements of proper lighting, drinking water, washrooms and other basic amenities required at the grain markets. The board has also been asked to arrange for tarpaulin sheets to save grains from rains while these are lying in markets.

The Centre has fixed a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,060 per quintal for paddy varieties this season. The procurement is done by five government agencies — Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup, Punjab State Warehouse Corporation and Food Corporation of India — besides private buyers.

The district mandi officials stated that nearly 60 grain markets in the district were being prepared and the process would be completed before October 1.

