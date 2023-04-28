Govt to promote AIF scheme in border districts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

Punjab has fared better in availing benefits under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme and received a total of 3,480 applications which would fetch an investment of Rs 2,877 crore, stated deputy director agriculture Jagtar Singh during a meeting here today.

The deputy director stated that total investment, includes financial help of Rs 1,395 crore out of which Rs 720 crore have already been sanctioned against 2,155 projects under the AIF. He added that the Horticulture Department had also set up a monitoring unit for the project.

The horticulture officials stated that the department had decided to promote the scheme in all border districts.