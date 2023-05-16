Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

In order to promote handicraft products of the state, the Punjab government with the help of Central Government will set up a ‘Unity Mall’ in the city, where they will be able to sell their products. After a special meeting held today in the District Administrative Complex with officials of the district and the Central government, Invest India officers, officials of the Urban Improvement Trust and representatives of the Planning and Architecture Department of Guru Nanak Dev University, Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that the government would help the small entrepreneurs of the state.

“The state government is making efforts to uplift the living standard of workers and the sales centre is a part of this effort. If handicrafts displayed in a big city like Amritsar, where lakhs of tourists come every day, then the marketing of such goods will become easy and the common people will purchase such items in under one complex,” he said.

Nijjar asked Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan to prepare the project in this regard and send it to the Punjab government so that the work on this exclusive project can be started as soon as possible.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sudan said that the mall would be available for “One District One Product” artisans from all over the state. They can come here and sell their products in the mall, he said.