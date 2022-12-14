‘Govt to spend Rs 7.73 crore on Amritsar’s beautification’

Amritsar, December 13
Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said Punjab government had decided to spend approximately Rs 7.73 crore on development works for the beautification of the city. Dr Nijjar said the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was fully committed to providing basic facilities and clean environment to the people of the state.
Dr Nijjar said renovation of Golden Gate and construction of 12 feet fountains with colourful lights at various places in the city would be done. He stated that bridges across the city would be beautified by using cement paint. Beautification work of District Shopping Centre’s green belt, varnishing of Sham Singh Attariwala Memorial Gate and repairing of footpaths in Kabir Park would also be undertaken. Plantation of saplings, ornamental plants and creepers across the city would be carried out among other works under the project. He said the government had decided to carry out many development works in the city to provide clean environment and upgraded facilities to residents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...