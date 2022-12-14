‘Govt to spend Rs 7.73 crore on Amritsar’s beautification’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said Punjab government had decided to spend approximately Rs 7.73 crore on development works for the beautification of the city. Dr Nijjar said the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was fully committed to providing basic facilities and clean environment to the people of the state.

Dr Nijjar said renovation of Golden Gate and construction of 12 feet fountains with colourful lights at various places in the city would be done. He stated that bridges across the city would be beautified by using cement paint. Beautification work of District Shopping Centre’s green belt, varnishing of Sham Singh Attariwala Memorial Gate and repairing of footpaths in Kabir Park would also be undertaken. Plantation of saplings, ornamental plants and creepers across the city would be carried out among other works under the project. He said the government had decided to carry out many development works in the city to provide clean environment and upgraded facilities to residents.