GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Amritsar, May 20

District Election Officer (DEO) Ghanshyam Thori has instructed staff to use GPS equipped vehicles for transporting electronic voting machines (EVMs) to polling booths for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He has given the responsibility of transporting machines to Arshdeep Singh, Secretary, RTA.

Thori said technology should be used to keep track of the movement of vehicles carrying voting machines. He said those vehicles which would ferry election parties and sector officers, who keep reserve machines, would also be GPS enabled. Besides, trucks carrying the EVMs to strong room would also be equipped with the GPS.

Arshdeep Singh said light vehicles were equipped with the GPS. He said, “The number of such vehicles is 119 in Ajnala constituency, 120 in Rajasansi, 112 in Majitha, 72 in Jandiala, 62 in Amritsar North, 61 in Amritsar West, 84 in Amritsar Central, 70 in Amritsar East, 80 in Amritsar South, 59 in Attari and 77 vehicles in Baba Bakala constituency.”

