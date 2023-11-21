GPS tracker on e-autos soon: Amritsar MC official

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 20

City residents have a better public transport option as GPS trackers are being installed in e-autos operated under the Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) project in the city. Municipal Commissioner Rahul, who is also the CEO, Amritsar Smart City Limited, and Joint Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh, in-charge RAAHI project, held a meeting regarding the ongoing project to replace diesel auto-rickshaws with e-autos under the Smart City Mission.

The Municipal Commissioner shared information about the increasing number of e-autos in city. He asked the MC officials to run a campaign to inform people about features of e-autos on a large scale so that residents of the city can get a better public transport equipped with GPS tracker and enjoy a secure ride. The Municipal Commissioner said that RAAHI is a pilot project of the Punjab government for which the government has allocated a subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh for each e-auto. Apart from this, benefits of many other social welfare schemes are being given. This state-of-the-art e-auto is noiseless and smokeless and is equipped with a GPS tracker that keeps the vehicle and cargo safe. E-autos get traced in case of any untoward incident. Apart from this, the vehicles are registered with the concerned department. Old diesel autos emit smoke as well as noise and have lost their official recognition. There are also a large number of electric rickshaws plying on city roads without documents and registration. He said that every city dweller wants a safe environment and these e-autos running under the RAAHI project are safe in every respect. While giving information, he said that the project will provide livelihood to women also. Around 200 pink e-autos will run on city roads soon and they will be driven by women drivers only, he informed.