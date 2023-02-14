Graduation Ceremony at Spring Dale School in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A graduation ceremony was organised at Spring Dale School. Students of outgoing Class XII bid adieu to their alma mater, teachers and juniors. The evening witnessed plethora of emotions ranging from retrieval of sweet and sour tiffs with the friends, some unsaid unheard compliments for their batchmates, academic and several other challenges faced in their learning journey to some beautiful words of gratitude to their revered teachers. The members of the school management and staff also shared experiences that they had over the years with the students.

Two-day seminar at KCW

Post Graduate Department of Punjabi, Khalsa College for Women, organised an ICSSR-sponsored two-day-national seminar, ‘Gender Equality and Women Empowerment: Challenges, Achievements and Possibilities’. The chief guest, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary of Khalsa College Governing Council addressed scholars and students of the college on the occasion. He said gender equality was prerequisite for creating a healthy work environment as well as in building successful economies. The keynote speaker, Dr Sarabjit Kaur Sohal, president, Punjab Sahit Akademi, Chandigarh, stressed on the importance of recognising stereotyping in gender and giving opportunity to all. She said ‘self-realisation’ was important for bringing gender equality. Special guest Dr Sukhbir Kaur Mahal said it was time to reconstruct the narrative that had already been constructed. Dr Vanita, convener, Punjab Advisory Board, New Delhi, in her address discussed in detail the concept of sex and gender.

World Radio Day at DAV college

World Radio Day was celebrated by Mass Communication and Video Production Department of DAV College, Amritsar. “The purpose of World Radio Day was to raise awareness among the public and the media of the importance of radio,” said principal Amardeep Gupta. “By celebrating such days, we can encourage decision makers to establish and provide access to information through radio. It is also for improving networking and international cooperation between broadcasters,” he added. RJ Deep interacted with students of the department and said, “World Radio Day brings people and communities from all backgrounds together in order to create dialogue for positive change.”

Blood donation camp at GNDU

A blood donation camp was organised by the office of Dean Student’s Welfare in association with Parvati Devi Hospital. Surinder Pal Kaur Bhullar, was the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Improvement Trust, Jasprit Singh, Chairman Planning Board, Satpal Singh, Senator, Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Student’s Welfare and other officials were present on the occasion. As many as 120 units of blood was donated at the camp.

Varsity exam fee dates released

The online examination form submission and fee for May 2023 exams of under graduate Semester II, IV, VI , VIII, X and post graduate Semester II, IV for regular and private students of GNDU through online portal http://collegeadmissions.gndu.ac.in has been scheduled as per below mentioned dates. Palwinder Singh, in-charge, Examinations, said examination forms for annual system examinations (special chance/additional subject, re-appear, improvement) would be submitted manually at university cash counter. He said schedule of Law (TYC) Semester-II and Law (FYIC) Semester-II, BEd Semester-II would be released later and the grace period of three was is already added in dates, so no extra time would be given. Last dates for private students for printing fee slip/online fee payment, subject selection for regular students by colleges on portal and challan generation and last date for annual form submission is March 3.