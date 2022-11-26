Grandson booked in 'false' case: Ex-sarpanch seeks VB probe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

Finding no justice from the Amritsar rural police, a former woman sarpanch of Gumanpura Colony has approached the Vigilance Bureau, while accusing an official of the CIA of implicating her grandson and forcing her to cough up Rs 90,000 as bribe for saving him.

Earlier, she had accused the Gharinda police of falsely implicating her grandson Amritpal Singh in a drugs case. She alleged that the police had picked up her grandson from their house and later registered a false case of possessing 20-gm heroin and a computer weighing scale.

She said her son Sikander Singh was a drug addict. Due to some personal dispute in the village, some persons colluded with the police and came to pick him up. The police forcibly barged into the house. Sikander got frightened and escaped the spot. She alleged that the cops took her grandson, while stating that they would release him after some questioning. He was picked up on October 17 and the next day an alleged false case was registered against him.

She said two locals, who claimed proximity with a CIA official, assured to get him released. The matter was settled in Rs 90,000. Nevertheless, her grandson was booked in a false case. She alleged the duo took her to the CIA in-charge, who claimed to have taken the amount. She alleged the accused threatened to impose recovery of more contraband from her grandson.

Communist Party of India state executive member Amarjit Singh Asal said if the police fail to provide justice to the family, they would be forced to launch an agitation against the police. “The matter will be taken up at state level, exposing corruption in the Police Department. We will also pursue the matter legally,” he said.