GRDSP named ‘Centre of Urban Planning’ by MoHUA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

Guru Ramdas School of Planning (GRDSP), one of the oldest departments in Guru Nanak Dev University, has been been named ‘Centre of Urban Planning for Capacity Building’ by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India. This means that a grant of Rs 10 crore for two years will be received by the university to organise research and conduct training programmes in the field of urban planning and housing.

Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, vice-chancellor, while congratulating the faculty of GRDSP, shared that GRDSP competed with more than 70 schools of planning to earn the grant after rigorous presentations. It is northwest India’s premier institute of spatial planning offering specialised programmes in urban and regional planning at the undergraduate level, and urban planning, infrastructure planning, and transport planning at the postgraduate level.

He added the country is facing more urban planning challenges as it develops, thus, research and development in the field becomes significant to plan future ready cities with affordable housing and environment conducive structures.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU