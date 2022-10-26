Green Diwali celebrated at KCET

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Faculty, staff and students of Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) pledged to celebrate green Diwali. Dr Manju Bala (Director) said the rising air pollution was a matter of concern. She said due to poor air quality index (AQI) day by day, breathing and other health problems were rising. By bursting crackers, we were no longer spreading light in fellow countrymen’s life, rather we were polluting the environment. She said the motive of celebrating green Diwali was to raise awareness among students about protecting the environment. She urged the students to act as a responsible human being. She said it was the duty of each individual to put in effort for a clean and green environment. Faculty, staff and students of the college took pledge to celebrate crackers-free Diwali. Faculty, staff and students lighted earthen diyas.

Festive spirit grips DAV College

The festival of lights was celebrated with pomp and enthusiasm at DAV College, Amritsar. The department of mass communication and video production and the department of biotechnology jointly celebrated Deep Parva. Prof Sandeep Kumar, coordinator, and Dr Vikas Gupta, head, biotechnology, welcomed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. The principal exhorted everyone to celebrate green Diwali. He said the purpose of celebrating green Diwali was mainly to prevent air pollution caused by firecrackers. Students should celebrate green Diwali. Everyone should take care of the environment while celebrating the festival. The principal wished everyone a happy Diwali. Dr Amardeep expressed hope that everyone's life would be illuminated by the light of lamps. Students were felicitated for making beautiful rangoli.

Pollution-free diwali at Goodwill Int’l

Eco Club of Goodwill International School organised a function in the morning assembly to celebrate pollution-free Diwali. Club president Sukhmanjit Kaur, a student of Class IX, stressed on observing green Diwali. Another Class IX student, Khushdeep Kaur, recited her poem on the need and importance of pollution-free Diwali. The Chitarkar Sobha Singh Art Club also organised the greeting-card making and diya decoration contests for the pre-primary, primary and secondary classes. In the pre-primary section, Class LKG student Harshdeep Kaur secured the first position and Class I student Shagundeep Kaur (from primary section) obtained the first position.

