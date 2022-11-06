Groups clash, miscreants open fire

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

At a time when the Punjab Police were on toes and security was beefed up in the city following the broad daylight killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, two groups of liquor contractors indulged in firing at a marriage resort leading to panic in the area.

Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav was also scheduled to visit the spot where Suri was killed. A large number of NRIs were present during the marriage function of a close relative at the palace. The incident left the attendees, including women and children, shocked. Many police teams reached the spot on receiving the information of firing.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota said after scanning the footage of CCTV cameras, the police registered a case against members of two groups of liquor contractors who indulged in firing. He said statements of those attending the function was also recorded and further investigation was in progress.

A dispute over distribution of liquor was being cited as the reason behind the incident. Amarpreet Singh, an eyewitness, said around 80 to 100 persons entered the marriage palace and started firing indiscriminately. An NRI family had arranged a marriage function of their kin in the palace. He said the entire function was ruined due to brazen hooliganism by musclemen of two liquor contractor groups over selling of liquor.

He said Sahil Sharma, a US-based friend of my son, had thrown a reception party of his son at the palace. He said two persons came to the palace and asked them where they had procured the liquor and went away. Later, they accompanied by their accomplices, who were carrying sharp and blunt weapons, landed at the spot and started firing indiscriminately.

