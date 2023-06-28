Grow vegetables to boost income, experts to farmers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 27

A team of vegetable experts from Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), led by Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, Department of Vegetable Science, visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Booh, different villages of the district and emphasised the farmers to grow vegetables for boost in income.

Dr Dhillon and his associate Dr Nirmal Singh (Vegetable expert) while interacting with the farmers at KVK, Booh, said vegetable farming was a suitable alternative to get the farmers out of the wheat-paddy crop cycle. They said that the cultivation of pea, pepper, potato and cucurbit vegetables were suitable for Tarn Taran district. They said this year hybrid onions seed which was suitable for long-term storage were also distributed to the farmers and had also recommended many desi and hybrid varieties of vegetables, from which the farmers can get good profit. Dr Dhillon said the PAU had enough seed of vegetables and the farmers must come forward to grow vegetables. The vegetable experts also boosted people for kitchen gardening in vegetables.