GST team raids local businessman’s house

Amritsar, March 9
A local businessman was hospitalised amid an ongoing raid related to tax evasion at his house on Lawrence Road on Thursday.
The businessman identified as Rajan Arora was discharged by the private hospital after they found him fit to go. An official of the raiding team said it was a matter related to tax evasion amounting to over Rs36 lakh. He said a team of officials from Chandigarh, Ludhiana and local team raided the house and seized some documents.
The officials said Rajan was taken to a hospital for medical examination after he had complained of chest pain and uneasiness.
After Rajan was discharged from the hospital, the team took him along to an undisclosed location. The officials, however, said revelations regarding the case would be made after the investigation gets complete.
Earlier, high drama prevailed outside the private hospital, where Arora was brought, as it was rumoured that the team had raided the hospital. They said private hospital owners are also facing charges for an insurance-related fraud.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: Early leads show BJP set to retain state
The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...