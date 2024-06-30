GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar, June 29
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) wing of the Excise and Taxation Department kept its doors open on Saturday despite it being a public holiday to help traders avail benefit of its one time scheme (OTS) to clear their dues. It being the last day for the scheme, the department took the initiative after receiving representations from the traders, stated officials.
Under the scheme, traders were exempted from paying any fine on their dues and were also given many other incentives. The OTS was started on November 15 last year. It was originally available for traders till March 31. However, the department increased the last date of the OTS so that traders could avail its benefits till June 30, said officials.
They said, “Traders are getting benefits from the OTS as the department has adopted a lenient approach towards those businessmen, who had defaulted on their dues earlier, by waiving off the interest and penalty.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDCREDIBLE: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 World Cup title
Kohli announces T20I retirement | Bumrah player of the tourn...
India skipper Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after World Cup triumph
The 37-year-old had led India in the 2022 T20 World Cup wher...
It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...
India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok