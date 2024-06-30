GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) wing of the Excise and Taxation Department kept its doors open on Saturday despite it being a public holiday to help traders avail benefit of its one time scheme (OTS) to clear their dues. It being the last day for the scheme, the department took the initiative after receiving representations from the traders, stated officials.

Under the scheme, traders were exempted from paying any fine on their dues and were also given many other incentives. The OTS was started on November 15 last year. It was originally available for traders till March 31. However, the department increased the last date of the OTS so that traders could avail its benefits till June 30, said officials.

They said, “Traders are getting benefits from the OTS as the department has adopted a lenient approach towards those businessmen, who had defaulted on their dues earlier, by waiving off the interest and penalty.”

