GTBI School to collab with BCC CUNY

Campus notes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Guru Teg Bahadur International School, Kalyanpur will collaborate with Bronx Community College, City University, New York, U.S.A, for cultural and knowledge exchange programs. Now GTBI Students and teachers of the school will also be able to get more information by visiting New York, USA. Sharing details chairman of the school, Tarsem Singh and Director Surjit Singh shared that we are very proud to say that due to the hard work and forward thinking of Dr. Ravneet Kaur, the school achieved another distinction. Principal Dr. Ravneet Kaur shared the information that last year in 2022, she went to Bronx University, New York and applied for the collaboration. The school and BCC, CUNY will work together for common interests. Along with this, work will also be done on curriculum adaptation.

DAV student bags first position

Students of DAV College Amritsar are showing an excellent performance in the semester examinations held by GNDU in December 2022. Vikas, a student of Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication of third semester, stood first in the university by securing 355 marks out of 450. Principal, Dr Amardeep Gupta , Prof Sandeep Kumar, Head of MCVP Department, Prof Collin and Prof Shiv Raj honoured and congratulated Vikas for bringing laurels to the college. Vikas expressed immense gratitude towards the principal Dr Gupta for always providing the best guidance and support to the students. He gave the credit for his success to his teachers for teaching him well and for all the academic support. He also thanked his parents for all the encouragement and motivation for this academic achievement.

Senior Study II marks Earth Day

A special assembly was conducted by the class 3rd, 4th & 5th of The Senior Study II on the occasion of The Earth Day. The theme of the Earth Day “Invest in Our Planet” was shared. In order to respond to the environmental challenges, an awareness was created on the theme “Zero Waste Society “. Such efforts are crucial for the achievement of sustainable world. The aim of zero waste society is to encourage all people to adopt a lifestyle where we deeply become mindful of what kind of products we are purchasing and consuming. In other words it’s about adopting sustainable human behaviour.

College hosts prize distribution

Actor Mahabir Singh Bhullar today addressed the annual prize distribution ceremony of Khalsa College. He encouraged students to follow their passion and explore their creative side as he said that art is a gift of nature. Earlier, principal Dr Mehak Singh welcomed Bhullar and Punjabi writer Dr Ram SINGH AS SPECIAL GUESTS. Both Bhullar and Dr Ram Singh urged the students to stay back and preserve the Punjabi heritage instead of flying overseas. " In a time when the Punjabi youth is rampantly flying away to foreign shores, leaving behind families, their culture and heritage, this generation must stay back and realise the importance of saving our history for our future," said Bhullar. The meritorious students were awarded cash prizes and trophies to 120 students and 15 students recieved the college colour.

Tribune Shorts


