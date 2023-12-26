Gujarat-based firm told to appear before NCB tomorrow

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 25

Gujarat-based firm Gloss Pharmaceuticals, from where the Amritsar city police had confiscated over 15 lakh intoxicant tablets, was already on the radar of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), police sources said.

As per available information, the NCB has issued a notice to the firm to appear before it on December 27 in connection with the seizure of a huge quantity of pharma drugs in Mumbai recently.

Requesting anonymity, a senior police official privy to the investigations said that the Mumbai firm from where drugs were seized recently had procured the intoxicants from Gloss Pharmaceuticals in an unlawful manner.

“During raid, the police found that the Mumbai unit of NCB had issued a notice to firm owners to appear before it for investigations in connection with the seizure,” he said while adding that before this, Punjab Police had laid their hands following investigations in the tramadol seizure case. The police had seized 14,500 tramadol tablets from a local resident, Prince Kumar, which took the lid off the racket being operated from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The city police in joint operation with Anti-Terrorist Squad of Gujarat raided Ahmedabad-based Gloss Pharmaceuticals and recovered 14,72,220 intoxicants from there. The owners, Manish and Rekha, were arrested in the case.

Their names had figured during the interrogation of Yogesh and Sachin who ran a fake firm in the name of Elichem Pharma. The police have arrested 12 persons including two jail inmates from Goindwal and Mansa jails in the entire inter-state pharma drug cartel during the 20-day long operation.

Police sources said that during interrogation, several smugglers and firms from Agra and Rajasthan had also come on radar. An Agra-based smuggler had some cases of drug peddling against him. The Uttar Pradesh government had attached his property under the Gangster Act, police sources revealed.

Besides Prince, Sachin and Yogesh, the others who were arrested included Major Singh, Baljinder Singh, Akash Singh, Surjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh, all residents of Patti (Tarn Taran), and Mohar Singh of Harike, Manish, Rekha (both from Delhi) and Akash of Agra. Major Singh and Yogesh were lodged in jail when they were arrested after being taken on production warrant.

