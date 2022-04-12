Gujjar clash: One arrested, 15 booked by Mattewal police

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

Around 15 persons were booked by the Mattewal police on charges of murder and criminal trespass in connection with Sunday’s clash between two groups of Gujjar community reportedly over the possession of a shrine at Bagga village.

Lal Hussain (30) died, while four others were injured in the bloody clash. Hussain had critical head injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons.

Among those booked are Jumma, Hazishahdin, Laldin, Makhandin, Shafi of Arjan Manga village and 10 others. The police have arrested one person so far, while the remaining suspects are still at large. Heavy police force reached the spot to control the situation in the village following the clash on Sunday.

Roshandin, the complainant, told the police that on Sunday, around 2 pm, he along with his brother Lal Hussain were present at home, when the accused came in two cars and two tractor-trailers. He said before they could understand, they barged into their house and attacked Lal Hussain. Jumma repeatedly hit him on his head with a datar leaving him dead on the spot. He said the accused also assaulted other members of the family.

He said that another accused Surmu snatched Rs60,000 from his pocket and fled from the scene.

Amritsar Rural SP (D) Manoj Thakur said the police have arrested Laldin, while raids were on to nab the absconders. “Around six police teams have been conducting raids to arrest those who absconded following the incident,” he said.