 Tarn Taran: Gujjar woman strangulated to death after domestic strife

  • Amritsar
Tarn Taran: Gujjar woman strangulated to death after domestic strife

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 15

In an interesting incident, Reshma (29), a member of the Gujjar (Muslim) community who was living with her parents in Mathrewal village after leaving behind her husband, was strangulated by her spouse and other members of her in-laws’ family on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Reshma was married to Sokoo of Ekal Gadda village and her sister-in-law (husband’s sister) Meena was married to Sahia (Reshma’s brother). This is the common tradition in the Gujjar community which is called as ‘Exchange of Girls” (Vatte Da Saak) in the families.

Meena, leaving behind her husband Sahia, went to her parents’ place in Ekal Gadda four months back. Sahia, in a fit of anger, took his sister Reshma from Ekal Gadda to Methrewal.

Sokoo, along with his father Safi, brother Kareem, Sapdeen and five other unknown persons knocked the doors of Reshma who was sleeping with her mother Leema on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. When Reshma opened the door, she was taken away by her husband and others and strangulated to death. The other members of Reshma’s parental family were detained in a room by the accused.

SI Paramjit Singh, SHO, Goindwal Sahib, said the accused have been identified as Sokoo (husband of the victim), his father Safi, brothers Kareem and Sapdeen and five other unidentified persons.

A case has been registered against the accused.

