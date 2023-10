Gully Cricket: GNCA beat Gurdaspur by six wickets

Amritsar, October 20

Cricket matches between various teams were played under the Gully Cricket League here on different grounds on Friday.

Guru Nanak Cricket Academy (GNCA) won its match against Gurdaspur Cricket Academy by six wickets. Riding on the scores of Diljot Singh (38), Ayush (37) and Armaan Randhawa (37), the winning team scored 136 for four in 18.2 overs against the 132 all out in 19.4 overs by Gurdaspur Academy.

Dream Cricket Academy won its match against Amritsar XI by 99 runs. Dream Academy scored 150 for five while Amritsar XI were all out at paltry 51 runs.

GSSS Lamba Pind, Jalandhar, won its match against War Hawks Academy by 86 runs. Lovely Cricket Academy won its match against Ashok Vatika by 128 runs, DAV International won its match against Pulse Cricket Academy by 42 runs. IPCA Cricket Academy won its match against Millennium School by 29 runs, GACA Junior beat DPS School by eight wickets and Khalsa School defeated Prime Cricket Academy by 139 runs.

