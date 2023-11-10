'Gurbani authentic depiction of Punjabi literature & culture'

Amritsar, November 9

The Guru Granth Sahib Project of Sikh Research Institute, USA, hosted a special dedication of Anand Bani at the School of Punjabi Studies, GNDU. The event focused on presenting and sharing the research work conducted by Sikh scholars of the institute in USA, with students, faculty and researchers at GNDU.

The chief guest at the event was Prof Sarbjot Singh Behal, Head, Architecture Department while Dr Jaswant Singh, Director, Gurbani Research, Sikh Research Institute, USA and Prof Avtar Singh, former Head, Department of Punjabi, Ramgarhia College, Phagwara, participated as keynote speakers in the function.

The programme started with kirtan of the first stanza of Anand Sahib in Ramkali Raag. Dr Manjinder Singh, Head, School of Punjabi Studies, while discussing the related research work, said Gurbani is an authentic representation of Punjabi language, literature and culture whose deep philosophical interpretation demands a long period of time. He said that the meaning of ‘Anand Sahib’ is associated with cosmological context and it continues to expand. In this reference, pleasure and knowledge become complementary to each other.

Dr Jaswant Singh provided basic information about the Sikh research institute and said its academic purpose is to try and connect the young generation with educational resources of religion and culture. “Accomplishing this task requires a multidisciplinary integration of insights of various scholars. A huge, innovative and online multi-dimensional search engine of Guru Granth Sahib has also been built through the organisation’s website www.sikhri.org, which creates a positive possibility of spreading Sikh and Gurmat ideology all over the world,” he informed.

