Gurbax Singh Frank memorial lecture held at Naatshala

Amritsar, May 5

A special memorial lecture was on Friday hosted at Punjab Naatshala to celebrate the contribution of Gurbax Singh Frank, noted Punjabi scholar and translator. Gurbax Singh Frank, who translated the famous “Mera Dagistan” by Rasul Gamzatov from Avar language into Punjabi, passed away last year.

The speakers at the lecture included Dr Harbhajan Singh Bhatia, president, Punjabi Research School, GNDU, and dr Surjit Singh, professor, Punjabi dept, Punjabi university, Patiala. The speakers lauded Punjabi scholar and translator Frank’s contribution in building bridge between Russian literature and Punjabi/ Indian literature. A prolific writer, Frank has to his credit more than 50 books, including 35 translated from Russian into Punjabi.

“His translation of Gamzatov’s “Mera Dagistan” earned him wide publicity and acclaim in the Punjabi literary world. The book was translated in 1971. Some literary experts and translators even today believe that the book was hit with the Punjabi readers as it contained ethos and sensibilities similar to the ones espoused by the Punjabi society. He made Punjabi language a powerful tool of communication with the masses, taking the metaphors of literature to common man, making it relevant to masses,” said Dr Surjit. He added that Frank’s award-winning book, Bharat Nikki Kahani, an anthology of short stories, was a social influence as it brought Punjabi language and culture into mainstream discussions. The speakers also talked about Punjabi cultural materialism that Frank’s writings exposed and made critical commentary on.