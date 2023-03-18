 Gurdaspur advocate does city proud : The Tribune India

Gurdaspur Diary

Gurdaspur advocate does city proud

Gurdaspur advocate does city proud


A young advocate, Hitesh Chopra, who is a practicing lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been conferred the ‘Best Promising Lawyer’ award by Justice (retd) Rajiv Sharma. He is the son of Jagdishwar Chopra, Consumer Court Judge, Amritsar. Hitesh is a member of both Gurdaspur and Pathankot Bar Associations. He was conferred the award by Justice Sharma in the presence of GBS Dhillon, president of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Association, at a function held in Chandigarh on Tuesday. He has done his post-graduation in law from a UK-based university. Before that, he had his schooling from Pathankot and later went on to complete his graduation in law from Panjab University, Chandigarh. His father said, “I gave him formal education while he gained self-education by practicing in the courts. In my opinion, formal education will make you a living; self- education will make you a fortune.” Hope the father’s words ring out loud and true in the future.

Halqa incharges: More things change, more they remain the same

AAP halqa in-charges in Punjab should place alarm clocks near their beds. Every morning, these devices should remind them that they had actually lost the 2022 elections. If they have any delusions, these must be cleared immediately. These leaders have failed to make it to the podium notwithstanding strong gusts of wind blowing in favour of their party. They ceded the moral high ground the moment they decided to stick to politics despite having met their Waterloo. These ‘selected’ leaders are now ruling over the people, police and the civil administration. The elected ones, the MLAs, have virtually been rendered persona non grata, politically speaking. As things stand, these politicians are living the dream of their lifetime. Much to the chagrin of their rivals, they preside over officials meetings, are offered seats in front rows at government functions and are recipients of massive security paraphernalia. They have been given absolute power. So much so, they pay no heed to the thought that greater the power, the more danger of its abuse! Who will tell these gentlemen that power without the confidence of the people is equivalent to zilch. All transfers and postings are done at their behest. Some like Fatehgarh Churian halqa in-charge Balbir Singh Pannu even had the cheek to stretch things to a wire, upsetting the cops’ applecart. This man brought an old vehicle, dusted and painted it and started using it as his pilot, which in any case he is not entitled to. Taking things a step forward, he affixed a fake registration number plate to this vehicle. Somebody got an inkling of this con and filed a complaint with Batala SSP Ashwani Gotyal. Much to the delight of the local residents, the officer summoned him to her office. Such things seldom happened before. Fearing repercussions in the form of a transfer, officers never used to call a halqa in-charge to a police station. But this woman officer had the nerve to overturn tradition. The city saluted her because of her daring to tame a powerful politician in his own den. These leaders take some sort of pleasure by calling senior officers to their homes at odd hours. Officers are intentionally made to wait till the bloated ego of the halqa in-charge is satiated. Recently, an APP MLA made an interesting observation. “The other day, I called up a senior officer. I was curtly told to call later. Much to my dismay, I was informed by the officer that he was busy talking to a ‘selected’ leader. I sank in my chair. I asked myself why on earth I had to contest an election if wielding power and influence was so simple and easy,” he said. In the run-up to the polls, CM Bhagwant Mann and his boss in Delhi Arvind Kejriwal made it amply clear in their speeches that the ‘halqa in-charge’ system would be banished if their party came to power. The party did come to power, Mann became the CM, Kejriwal the Super-CM but the system, albeit illegal and unconstitutional, has not changed a bit. And that is the unfortunate part of AAP’s political dynamics.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

2
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

3
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

5
Haryana

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

6
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

7
Haryana

HC quashes Punjab, Haryana orders on vesting shamlat, jumla land in gram panchayats

8
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

9
Chandigarh

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

10
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Top News

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for ‘green state’

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'

Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

Irregular door-to-door garbage collection upsets city residents

Khalsa College hostel girl dies by suicide

MBBS students write to High Court Chief Justice to file FIR

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Sec 37

UT fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

Mohali F&CC nod to Rs 5-crore projects

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

Litigants vigilant now, lawyers should change, ensure justice: Chief Justice

No pay since December, aided school staff urge Education Department to release grant

Vacant posts of doctor, other staff to be filled soon: Health Minister Balbir Singh

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state