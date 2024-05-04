 Gurdaspur Diary: Batala boy Pratik Angurala makes city proud : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Gurdaspur Diary: Batala boy Pratik Angurala makes city proud

Gurdaspur Diary: Batala boy Pratik Angurala makes city proud

Gurdaspur Diary: Batala boy Pratik Angurala makes city proud

Pratik Angurala



Batala boy makes city proud

A young Batala lad, Pratik Angurala (19), has made his city and state proud by getting his name registered in the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) for typing the numbers 1 to 50, wearing a blindfold, in 23.8 seconds. After several false starts, Angurala, a student of SL Bawa DAV College, achieved this feat on March 20. The test was taken online by the WRCA. Pratik completed all formalities before taking the exam. Based on the results, he is now awaiting an appointment letter from an IT firm. The website reads: “World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) is headquartered in London with offices in the United States, Russia, China, Japan, India and other countries. We adhere to the principles of fairness, impartiality and openness. Every time a WRCA record title is awarded to an individual, a business house or an organisation, it represents the world’s best in a specific field. Each certified record will be recorded in the Book of World Records.” Pratik has been felicitated by several Batala-based social organisations and is awaiting more accolades. Here’s wishing him all the best.

Cordiality, sagacity marks poll campaign

The worldly wisdom of Daljit Singh Cheema (SAD), political sagacity of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, youthful exuberance of Sherry Kalsi and simplicity of Dinesh Babbu (BJP) will be on view till June 4, when the results of the votes cast on June 1 elections will be out. In other words, the games have begun. All four candidates will make the most of it in their endeavour to get into the parliament as representatives of the people of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. They have planned their campaigns assiduously. Randhawa is a late entrant to the show as his party took its own sweet time to announce his candidature. There were many contenders but Sukhjinder Randhawa turned out to be the party’s best bet. Initially, he was a bit reluctant but then nobody ever said no to boss Rahul Gandhi. Cheema arrived in the constituency a fortnight ago and just hours after he touched base, he was off to attend a rally in Naushera Majha Singh. He has brought with him his own team comprising professional PR men and a young photographer. Dinesh Babbu was the first to start campaigning but soon faced a roadblock when irate farmers refused to let him enter the areas where their presence was strong. These seats are Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur city, Fatehgarh Churian, Batala and Qadian. Sherry Kalsi, who is also the sitting MLA from Batala, thought he had a strong base in his home seat and its adjoining ones, and hence, drove straight to the three Hindu dominated seats of Pathankot district —- Bhoa, Pathankot city and Sujanpur. Barring the BJP candidate, all others conveniently train guns on MP Sunny Deol and the manner in which he has damaged his party and his constituency. Politicians are normally known to use unparliamentary language during their election campaigns, often launching vitriolic attacks on their rivals. However, this is not true in this constituency as all the four candidates have refrained from using such language. The campaigning is being done in a cordial atmosphere and everybody hopes this will continue in future too. The candidates may have their differences based on political perceptions but then they have one thing in common. All of them are exhorting the residents to exercise their vote on D-day, come run, sunshine or sleet. After all, “bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote”. (Ravi Dhaliwal)

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

3
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

After molestation charge, West Bengal Guv says expect more

After molestation charge, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says expect more

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on account of poll, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at airport

Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

4 kg crystal meth, 1 kg heroin seized from Amritsar peddler

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at varsity hostel

5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

Despite Balbir Singh Seechewal’s ‘green manifesto’, environment not a burning issue in Punjab

Divyangs, elderly persons urged to use Sakhsham app for poll-related facilities

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib