Gurdaspur Diary: Batala boy Pratik Angurala makes city proud

A young Batala lad, Pratik Angurala (19), has made his city and state proud by getting his name registered in the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) for typing the numbers 1 to 50, wearing a blindfold, in 23.8 seconds. After several false starts, Angurala, a student of SL Bawa DAV College, achieved this feat on March 20. The test was taken online by the WRCA. Pratik completed all formalities before taking the exam. Based on the results, he is now awaiting an appointment letter from an IT firm. The website reads: “World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) is headquartered in London with offices in the United States, Russia, China, Japan, India and other countries. We adhere to the principles of fairness, impartiality and openness. Every time a WRCA record title is awarded to an individual, a business house or an organisation, it represents the world’s best in a specific field. Each certified record will be recorded in the Book of World Records.” Pratik has been felicitated by several Batala-based social organisations and is awaiting more accolades. Here’s wishing him all the best.

The worldly wisdom of Daljit Singh Cheema (SAD), political sagacity of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, youthful exuberance of Sherry Kalsi and simplicity of Dinesh Babbu (BJP) will be on view till June 4, when the results of the votes cast on June 1 elections will be out. In other words, the games have begun. All four candidates will make the most of it in their endeavour to get into the parliament as representatives of the people of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. They have planned their campaigns assiduously. Randhawa is a late entrant to the show as his party took its own sweet time to announce his candidature. There were many contenders but Sukhjinder Randhawa turned out to be the party’s best bet. Initially, he was a bit reluctant but then nobody ever said no to boss Rahul Gandhi. Cheema arrived in the constituency a fortnight ago and just hours after he touched base, he was off to attend a rally in Naushera Majha Singh. He has brought with him his own team comprising professional PR men and a young photographer. Dinesh Babbu was the first to start campaigning but soon faced a roadblock when irate farmers refused to let him enter the areas where their presence was strong. These seats are Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur city, Fatehgarh Churian, Batala and Qadian. Sherry Kalsi, who is also the sitting MLA from Batala, thought he had a strong base in his home seat and its adjoining ones, and hence, drove straight to the three Hindu dominated seats of Pathankot district —- Bhoa, Pathankot city and Sujanpur. Barring the BJP candidate, all others conveniently train guns on MP Sunny Deol and the manner in which he has damaged his party and his constituency. Politicians are normally known to use unparliamentary language during their election campaigns, often launching vitriolic attacks on their rivals. However, this is not true in this constituency as all the four candidates have refrained from using such language. The campaigning is being done in a cordial atmosphere and everybody hopes this will continue in future too. The candidates may have their differences based on political perceptions but then they have one thing in common. All of them are exhorting the residents to exercise their vote on D-day, come run, sunshine or sleet. After all, “bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote”. (Ravi Dhaliwal)

