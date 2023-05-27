Gurdaspur Diary: Border-Gurdaspur Trophy part of problem solving try-angle

When a senior officer called up reporters recently to inform them that the police had started a sporting initiative in border villages called the Border-Gavaskar trophy, many an eyebrow was raised. Now, this was not only in the realms of improbability but impossible too. How could the cops bring cricket Test matches between India and Australia to the International Border (IB)? Even as journalists were scratching their heads in disbelief and despair, a press note arrived. It was only then that the chaff was separated from the grain, reality from fiction. In the note, SSP Harish Dayama had written that the police had started a volleyball championship called Border-Gurdaspur trophy. Somewhere, something had been lost in translation. Or there was a plain communication gap which led to the Border-Gavaskar trophy being held near the IB! The Border-Gurdaspur project is the brainchild of the SSP and a forward looking IPS officer Aditya Warrier, at present posted as ASP, Dinanagar. The idea was conceptualised after both these officers undertook a quick survey of border villages. They found that hundreds of unemployed youth in these villages were suffering from loneliness. To compound matters, they remained idle for most part of the day. “Why not involve them in some games so that they could keep themselves busy?” thought the two officers. Sixteen teams were formed and a tournament was born. The volleyball meet, currently in progress, would continue till May 29. It was first held at the police station level. The second and final phase is going on. The final will be held at the Police Lines in Gurdaspur. The player of the tournament will be given the ‘Veer Shaheed Trophy’. In the fitness of things, a martyr’s family will hand over the prize. The officers have also emphasised upon the youth the virtues of hard work. “Work and you will get what you need. Work harder and you will get what you want,” said Aditya Warrier. The youngsters were told the difference between a man’s wants and needs. Give the sport a try, take part at least once. This was what the youth were told. In effect, this means you miss hundred per cent of the shots you do not take. That is if you do not try, nothing is going to come your way. So, at least, try. Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The best way to succeed is to try just one more time. These were the pearls of wisdom given by the officers to the youngsters. As things stand, the first phase revealed that the tournament was a big success. Nearly 170 players in the 12-24 year age-group tried their hand at spiking the ball across the net. The second phase is going on and both Dayama and Warrier are smiling. They say the tournament is here to stay and will actually remain an annual feature. Experts say this could well turn out to be a breeding ground for professional outfits like JCT, Punjab Police, Army, CRPF and BSF to spot talent. As they say, the best angle with which to solve a problem is the try-angle.

Pathankot school to impart free edu to martyr's children

Partap World School, Pathankot, has given other educational institutes the lead by agreeing to provide free education to the two children of Subedar Sukhdev Singh who attained martyrdom on October 5, 2020, while fighting insurgents in Nowshera sector of J&K. The school management has decided to provide free education to Tanvi, a Plus One student, and Tanmay, a Class 5 student, of the school. The school’s chairperson Shashi Mahajan, Directors Sunny Mahajan and Oshin Mahajan, and Principal Subhra Rani held a press conference to announce the decision. “This is just a small step forward for us. Our founder chairman Surjit Mahajan, always used to tell us to contribute our bit for the betterment of society. Both Tanvi and Tanmay will be given free books, free education and free transportation till they study in the institute. This way, we are following our founder chairman’s words in letter and spirit,” said Principal Subhra Rani. Now that the school has given the lead, let us see if other institutes follow its example of giving free education to the children of soldiers who have brought glory to the country and have subsequently died in the line of duty.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)