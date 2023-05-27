 Gurdaspur Diary: Border-Gurdaspur Trophy part of problem solving try-angle : The Tribune India

Gurdaspur Diary: Border-Gurdaspur Trophy part of problem solving try-angle

Gurdaspur Diary: Border-Gurdaspur Trophy part of problem solving try-angle

When a senior officer called up reporters recently to inform them that the police had started a sporting initiative in border villages called the Border-Gavaskar trophy, many an eyebrow was raised.



When a senior officer called up reporters recently to inform them that the police had started a sporting initiative in border villages called the Border-Gavaskar trophy, many an eyebrow was raised. Now, this was not only in the realms of improbability but impossible too. How could the cops bring cricket Test matches between India and Australia to the International Border (IB)? Even as journalists were scratching their heads in disbelief and despair, a press note arrived. It was only then that the chaff was separated from the grain, reality from fiction. In the note, SSP Harish Dayama had written that the police had started a volleyball championship called Border-Gurdaspur trophy. Somewhere, something had been lost in translation. Or there was a plain communication gap which led to the Border-Gavaskar trophy being held near the IB! The Border-Gurdaspur project is the brainchild of the SSP and a forward looking IPS officer Aditya Warrier, at present posted as ASP, Dinanagar. The idea was conceptualised after both these officers undertook a quick survey of border villages. They found that hundreds of unemployed youth in these villages were suffering from loneliness. To compound matters, they remained idle for most part of the day. “Why not involve them in some games so that they could keep themselves busy?” thought the two officers. Sixteen teams were formed and a tournament was born. The volleyball meet, currently in progress, would continue till May 29. It was first held at the police station level. The second and final phase is going on. The final will be held at the Police Lines in Gurdaspur. The player of the tournament will be given the ‘Veer Shaheed Trophy’. In the fitness of things, a martyr’s family will hand over the prize. The officers have also emphasised upon the youth the virtues of hard work. “Work and you will get what you need. Work harder and you will get what you want,” said Aditya Warrier. The youngsters were told the difference between a man’s wants and needs. Give the sport a try, take part at least once. This was what the youth were told. In effect, this means you miss hundred per cent of the shots you do not take. That is if you do not try, nothing is going to come your way. So, at least, try. Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The best way to succeed is to try just one more time. These were the pearls of wisdom given by the officers to the youngsters. As things stand, the first phase revealed that the tournament was a big success. Nearly 170 players in the 12-24 year age-group tried their hand at spiking the ball across the net. The second phase is going on and both Dayama and Warrier are smiling. They say the tournament is here to stay and will actually remain an annual feature. Experts say this could well turn out to be a breeding ground for professional outfits like JCT, Punjab Police, Army, CRPF and BSF to spot talent. As they say, the best angle with which to solve a problem is the try-angle.

Pathankot school to impart free edu to martyr's children

Partap World School, Pathankot, has given other educational institutes the lead by agreeing to provide free education to the two children of Subedar Sukhdev Singh who attained martyrdom on October 5, 2020, while fighting insurgents in Nowshera sector of J&K. The school management has decided to provide free education to Tanvi, a Plus One student, and Tanmay, a Class 5 student, of the school. The school’s chairperson Shashi Mahajan, Directors Sunny Mahajan and Oshin Mahajan, and Principal Subhra Rani held a press conference to announce the decision. “This is just a small step forward for us. Our founder chairman Surjit Mahajan, always used to tell us to contribute our bit for the betterment of society. Both Tanvi and Tanmay will be given free books, free education and free transportation till they study in the institute. This way, we are following our founder chairman’s words in letter and spirit,” said Principal Subhra Rani. Now that the school has given the lead, let us see if other institutes follow its example of giving free education to the children of soldiers who have brought glory to the country and have subsequently died in the line of duty.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

2
Nation

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

3
Diaspora

Sikh man in Australia fined $57,000 for underpaying Indian student

4
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

5
Nation

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

6
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

8
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President

9
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

10
Nation

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

‘No rights violated’: SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu

'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu

PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...

Austin arrives next week, tech on table

Austin arrives next week, tech on table

Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June

LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines

LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines

Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

5 make it to merit list in Tarn Taran

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

Day 1: Pupils show keen interest in BTech, paramedical courses

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30