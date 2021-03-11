Gurdaspur Diary: DC holds pep talk with girl students

Gurdaspur Diary: DC holds pep talk with girl students

Pathankot DC Harbir Singh in conversation with schoolgirls.

Girl students of Shaheed Makhan Singh Senior Secondary School were in for a pleasant surprise when Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harbir Singh invited them to his office and delivered an hour long pep-talk on the virtues of good education. Actually, the group of youngsters were visiting the office of the District Bureau and Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) which is in the same complex that also houses the office of the DC. The students were personally invited by the DC to come to his office. The important things turned out to be an hour-long extempore on quality education. In fact the officer identified with the students because he himself is an alumnus of a government school. “Deep down, we all know the impact and importance of education. It is not about just learning, reading, writing, recitation and arithmetic at school. Instead, formal education is about gaining knowledge and the skills needed to become a better human being and hence create a better society to live in. A proper education sets people up to grow personally, professionally and socially. It can awaken joy, curiosity and a deep desire to solve problems and help others. Education is also about understanding about other cultures and corners of the world that lay beyond the school doors. It is perhaps the only thing that anybody can take away from you. Education is not preparing for life. It is life in itself,” said Harbir Singh. When the DC queried the children about the subject they like the most, a majority replied it was political science. The officer says he will be getting in touch with the secretary of the Vidhan Sabha to ensure the young girls get a chance to visit the Assembly. Hopefully, that chance must not come when two political bigwigs are verbally abusing each other. Rather it should come when a health debate is underway. Even the DC may not be able to ensure this!

Judoka does Gurdaspur proud

Jasleen Saini (in pic) has done the city proud by getting selected for the Indian Judo team which will participate in the Commonwealth games to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. He has regularly been winning accolades in the 66 kg weight category. Saini, who had to fight abject penury during his childhood days, almost became the second player from Gurdaspur to get the Olympian tag. The first was Avtar who took part in the 2016 Rio Olympics. For a ticket to Tokyo, Saini just had to participate in the Asian championships held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan a few months prior to the Olympics. Saini’s Olympic dream crashed when a few Indian players tested positive for Covid. His coach Amarjit Shastri is working hard to make certain his disciple has the requisite funds to travel.

SMO raises awareness on hypertension

Dr Lakhwinder Singh with his team of doctors.

Dr Lakhwinder Singh, SMO, Kalanaur, seems to be a busy man these days. May is the Hypertension Awareness Month which makes him a doctor on the move. He and other members of his team have fanned out in the 30 odd villages of Kalanaur block to enlighten villagers about the need to keep their blood pressure under control. His team is on a house-to-house visit and anybody found to be having a BP more than the normal is given medicines on the spot. “BP can affect the body in many ways and is often referred to as the silent killer because it can lead to an increased risk of a heart stroke or serious diseases without necessarily alerting you to the problem. I like working among villagers. They do not question you much and obey doctors’ orders more than people living in cities."

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

2
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

3
Amritsar

Massive fire at Amritsar hospital; lucky escape for patients

4
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

5
Himachal

Diamond ring, cell phone and other valuables of Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh go missing from Mandi hotel

6
Haryana

Gurugram police divert traffic in view of protest for Ahir regiment on Sunday

7
Sports

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

9
Nation

Manik Saha appointed Tripura chief minister after Biplab Deb resigns

10
Sports

South Africa T20 series: Rohit, Pant, Rahul, Bumrah to be rested; Dhawan, Pandya in line for captaincy

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in auto accident

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...

‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death

‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death

Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...

Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case

Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case

A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Minister’s ...

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at US grocery store, suspect arrested

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

The incident occurred at a grocery store in a Black neighbor...

Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security

Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath t...

Cities

View All

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: No ruckus created, thanks to helping hands!

Pathankot cops book Teena Choudhury for extortion

Two booked for rape

Lok Adalat: 439 cases settled in Tarn Taran

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of National Capital

Severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of National Capital

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Mundka fire: Building had one escape route, toll may rise with more remains found and 29 people missing

Mundka fire: Long wait for families of missing persons

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

PHSC official visits Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospitals

3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

World Migratory Birds Day : Fertilisers, weeds making wetlands unfit for winged guests, say ecologists

Students told to be socially responsible towards nature

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat