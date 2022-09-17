 Gurdaspur Diary: Gurdaspur proud of its ‘Three Musketeers’ : The Tribune India

Gurdaspur Diary: Gurdaspur proud of its ‘Three Musketeers’

Gurdaspur Diary: Gurdaspur proud of its ‘Three Musketeers’

Coach Rakesh Marshall has a million reasons to smile.

They have been given the epithet of ‘The Three Musketeers’. In cricket, the city does not have much to offer with not many of its boys making the cut in the Ranji Trophy leave alone the national teams. However, this is set to change now. Three city based cricketers have been invited by the BCCI to train with Indian players ahead of the September 20 T-20 clash with Australia in Mohali on September 20. They are off-spinner Vaibhav Saini and medium pacers Aditya Naryan Mehta and Lovekeerat Singh.The boys are now jumping on the trampoline of confidence. For Gurdaspur, they have actually broken the glass-ceiling. For youngsters training at the government college stadium, the troika has become an inspiration of sorts. The boys are riding high on cloud nine and who knows if they manage to impress the Indian cricket’s think-tank, they may be destined for bigger and better things in life. After all, Sachin Tendulkar impressed Kapil Dev so much that he was included in the Indian team at his insistence. Likewise, examples in Pakistan cricket are galore of Imran Khan picking up young boys straight from the nets and getting them included in the national team. Wasim Akram and Inzamum-ul-Haq are two prime examples. Coach Rakesh Marshall has a million reasons to smile. The interesting part about the coach is that he was a die-hard fan of West Indian great Malcolm Marshall. Such was his adulation that his parents suffixed the fast bowler’s name to his first name Rakesh. The three young cricketers have their task cut out for them. If they bowl well in the nets, who knows what is next for them? They have no time to relax in a game known for its fickleness. Only the masters of the genre can relax and that too not for long because the game can easily elude even their grasp. Cricket is a game of oddities, cold facts and figures. A football or volleyball player can recover from a mistake, might even emerge as the man of the match. A tennis player can drop two successive sets and still prevail. Cricket permits no such luxury. It is true a player might get another chance but such is the capricious nature of the sport that he cannot depend upon it. He walks into the unknown and does so willingly. The troika knows it will have to ride on a combination of luck and pluck if it has to succeed. And what is luck? It is those periods of time when everything that rests in human hands goes wrong. While down and out, and when luck is not with them, they should remember who Marvan Atapattu is. He is a Sri-Lankan cricketer who scored 5 ducks and one run spread over three test matches. He was dropped but his resilience and mental toughness stayed with him. He then bounced back into international cricket with a bang and ended up playing 90 Tests for his country. Here’s wishing all the best to the ‘Three Musketeers’.

MP sanctions washrooms

A view of the Batala railway station.

Jagjot Singh Sandhu is a young social activist and keeps himself busy by working for the welfare of the people of Batala. Recently, he went to the local railway station and found out that it does not have even a single toilet. He immediately wrote to MP Sunny Deol and urged him to sanction some money from his MPLAD fund so that toilets could be constructed. The MP did not let him down and passed a grant of Rs 20 lakh which will be spent by the Ferozepore Divisional Manager under whose ambit the railway station falls.

IPS officer reminisces security during VIP visits

An IPS officer once disclosed that in the vocabulary of the police, three things matter more than anything else. They are elections and the visits of the PM, CM and Governor. “If anything goes awry, heads are bound to roll,” he said. Reason enough why security in Gurdaspur and Pathankot was enhanced to levels not seen by old timers before when Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the twin border districts last week. The positive things about the increased security paraphernalia was that the common man was not at all inconvenienced for the entire duration of the Gubernatorial visit.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan PM becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during SCO summit; watch Putin's reaction

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to PGI, Chandigarh; suffering from heart ailment

3
Haryana EDUCATION NOTES

Karnal: ICAR to work five days a week

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

5
Business

Gautam Adani briefly acquired 2nd spot in world’s real-time billionaires list, pushed back to 3rd position

6
Nation

Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin

7
Punjab

2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested in Amritsar, have link to Moosewala murder

8
Nation

PM Narendra Modi calls for transit access among SCO nations

9
Business

Sensex dives 1,093 pts as global risks weigh; logs weekly loss

10
Delhi

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

Don't Miss

View All
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Top News

Not an era of war, Modi talks to Putin Xi

Not an era of war, PM Narendra Modi talks to Vladimir Putin

Russian President acknowledges India’s concerns, appreciates...

Capt Amarinder to join BJP next week

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Sources: Capt wooing at least 10 Congress leaders, including...

Create portal to assist medicos back from Ukraine: SC to govt

Create portal to assist medicos back from Ukraine: Supreme Court to govt

Says Centre can help them choose foreign varsity

Issues notice over marital rape pleas

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over marital rape pleas

HP grew despite Covid, BJP bound to return: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh grew despite Covid, BJP bound to return: CM Jai Ram Thakur


Cities

View All

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

15 dengue cases in Amritsar district so far

Contractors, masons protest shortage of building materials in Tarn Taran district

Commemorative coins, Urdu booklets released

Deep pits found, illegal sand mining suspected in Ajnala

Kapurthala youth shot in US

Kapurthala youth shot in US

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for ‘conflict of interest’

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for 'conflict of interest'

Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified

Monopoly at GMSH: Chemist 'doubled' shop size by merging passage

Kin of 64% Covid victims paid Rs 50K ex gratia in Chandigarh

Covid-19: 21 infected in Chandigarh

ED raids 40 sites in connection with Delhi excise policy case

ED raids 40 sites in connection with Delhi excise policy case

Delhi restaurant to offer 56-inch thali, Rs 8.5 lakh reward to honour PM Modi on birthday

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

Centre upgrades Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s ‘Z’ category security to entire country

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch of Sultanpur Lodhi village arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses ~8L

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses Rs 8L

Contractors’ staff continue to charge fee at parking lots, matter flagged to minister

Three more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

GLADA cracks whip on owners over commercial use of LIG flats

Will ensure farmers earn profit from stubble: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Will ensure farmers earn profit from stubble: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Mobiles found in jail, one held

Workshop on open source software begins

Protest against ethanol plant in Zira: Nabha residents back farm unions

Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered