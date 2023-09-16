 Gurdaspur Diary: Kavita Khanna bats for manned railway crossing under Dera Baba Nanak over-bridge : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Gurdaspur Diary: Kavita Khanna bats for manned railway crossing under Dera Baba Nanak over-bridge

Gurdaspur Diary: Kavita Khanna bats for manned railway crossing under Dera Baba Nanak over-bridge

Gurdaspur Diary: Kavita Khanna bats for manned railway crossing under Dera Baba Nanak over-bridge

There is no force more powerful than a clear-headed woman trying to make a mark. The statement aptly suits Kavita Khanna, wife of four time ex-MP and film icon Vinod Khanna.



There is no force more powerful than a clear-headed woman trying to make a mark. The statement aptly suits Kavita Khanna, wife of four time ex-MP and film icon Vinod Khanna. Even as her peers were wondering where this lady had gone, she surfaced in her husband’s former constituency in style. Recently, she uploaded a video on social media sites in which she is seen taking up the issue of how dangerous the area under the Dera Baba Nanak over-bridge can be. She had taken up the cause after a section of the residents asked her to do so. As they say, a strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everybody else. Twenty six trains pass on the rail track under the over-bridge but there is not even an iota of protection for people who cross the tracks. The rule of the thumb is that the train has to stop once it approaches the area. However, there have been occasions when trains make a run-through. Kavita wants the Railways to establish a manned railway crossing on both sides. This will bring some order to the chaos. She reminds you that the then Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had claimed that there were no unmanned crossings left in India. But here, she wants the rail ministry to rectify things. Old-timers will remember that Kavita was in the forefront of solving the issue of nine rail crossings located on the narrow gauge line in Pathankot. She became close to solving the problem but as ill luck would have it, she lost interest after the death of her husband. She has now reignited the cause. The lady is now on cloud nine after the Union Government appointed her as the chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT), Sonepat. One thing about her is clear, that she is not like that Greek mythological creature —- Icarus—- the one who flew too close to the sun and got its wings burnt. Unlike others, she knows her limitations and works accordingly. There are many factors and many pointers which go on to prove that the London School of Economics (LSE) post-graduate is surely in the reckoning for the BJP ticket from this parliamentary constituency.

Batala SSP gets tough with ‘crooked cooks’

Batala SSP Ashwini Gotyal has got tough with domestic helps and labourers working in the famed industrial units of the steel city. It is this strata of society that is proving to be a headache for the police chief. She has asked residents to inform the nearest police station whenever they recruit domestic servants. Officers say such offenders first win over the trust of the people who have recruited them and later go on to commit crimes. These servants have earned the sobriquet of ‘crooked cooks’. Now, SSP Gotyal is making things difficult for them. Author Diane Mariechild had once said, “A woman is a full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.” Let us hope for the best and see how the SSP unfolds her plans of transforming Batala into a crime-free city.

(Contributed By Ravi Dhaliwal)

#Gurdaspur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

6
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

7
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

8
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

9
Business

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

10
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says SC

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says SC

Chandrayaan-1 data links earth electrons to water on moon

Chandrayaan-1 data links earth electrons to water on moon


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 2: Residents of Ward No.2 irked over lack of civic amenities

Four arrested with weapons, heroin

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Dera Bassi, Balongi reel under power outages

Defunct fountains in Chandigarh to spring back to life

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

MC holds rally on cleanliness

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Tricksters dupe realtor of Rs 1.5L, gold; 3 booked

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended

‘INDIA intact at national level’

World Ozone Day celebrated