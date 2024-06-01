Gurdaspur Diary: Punjabi brothers making waves in Bengaluru

There is an adage that ‘once a brother, always a brother, no matter the distance, the difference and the issue’. Bajwa brothers — Gauravpreet Singh and Karandeep Singh — have made a name for themselves in Bengaluru. Guru Sakalama is a known spiritual leader of South India. Earlier, she was known as Jyothi Pattabhiram. She has remained a Bharatanatyam teacher, apart from being an English litterateur. She is the proud recipient of several top awards, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award. She has written an autobiography titled ‘Messages from the Himalayan Sages’. Here steps in one of the Bajwa siblings. Karandeep is the one who designed the cover of the book. He is also responsible for selecting the visuals. The book is a collection of experiences of the author’s spiritual journey, offering timeless messages from the sages of the Himalayas. She has tried to bridge the gap between the modern world and an ancient civilisation like India. Coming back to the Bajwa brothers, the book launch event featured a cultural programme, which included yoga and dance performances. Here steps in the second Bajwa. Gauravpreet, a yoga exponent, presented ‘chandrakala namaskara’, a demonstration exhibiting moon salutations. Sapthami Gowda, a renowned south-Indian multilingual actress, too was present on the occasion. For Gauravpreet, yoga is not about touching your toes, but it is all about what you learn on the way down. The Bajwa brothers have not only made Gurdaspur proud, but even their parents — Rajwinder Kaur Bajwa, a senior officer in the state Excise Department, and late Major Balwinder Singh Bajwa.

Discount to first-time voters

Romesh Mahajan is a hotelier with a difference. He has offered a hundred per cent discount for first-time voters who will have food in his restaurant on the voting day. He is not new to the election process of this country. At present, he is serving as the brand ambassador of SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) in Gurdaspur district. Mahajan is a man who has a finger in many pies. Apart from being an active member of social organisations and city-based clubs, he is also the project director of the Gurdaspur Red-Cross De-addiction Centre. Now, that is called having many feathers in your cap. Mahajan says he is not offering freebies, but is actually trying to persuade young voters to come forward and get a chance to change their nation. After all, change is the essence of growth. And if there is a change, India will grow!

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur