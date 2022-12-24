 Gurdaspur Diary: Sarkar Aapke Dwar for border area residents : The Tribune India

Gurdaspur Diary: Sarkar Aapke Dwar for border area residents

Gurdaspur Diary: Sarkar Aapke Dwar for border area residents

DC Himanshu Aggarwal interacts with people during the ‘Aabad’ camp held in Dera Baba Nanak. Tribune photo



Change is the essence of growth. If you do not change with the times, you do not grow. The moment Himanshu Aggarwal joined as the new Deputy Commissioner last week, he knew there were many things that needed a change. One of them was to take the bureaucracy closer to villagers living near the International Border (IB). He was secure in the thought that true India lives in villages. So, he thought, why not take the District Administrative Complex (DAC), the official seat of power, to the doorsteps of the villagers for a day. This venture was rechristened ‘Absolute Border Area Development (Abad)’ scheme. Actually, he wanted to be the change that he wished to see. Hence, he embarked upon ‘Aabad.’ Villages on the International Border seldom get the benefit of government schemes. That is because nobody tells them they exist. It is not that just teachers and doctors posted near the IB seldom go to their offices. Actually, nobody is willing to go because of lack of facilities of all kinds. The DC decided to shift all the departments —-health, transport, agriculture, fisheries, dairy development and so on and so forth —- to Dera Baba Nanak. This is a place from where Pakistani Rangers — the equivalent of India’s BSF— are visible to the naked eye. So much for its proximity to the border! An Aadhaar counter was also set up. The BSF, on request, had pitched a tent where youngsters were taught how to get recruited. The Batala police too were present. Its job was to tell the youth what to do when they spot a peddler. The DC, himself a cricketer of some repute, asked the rural youth to take up sports. While still on cricket, it should not be forgotten that SSP Deepak Hilori, too, is also a former cricketer. Gurdaspur is indeed in for a good match (pun unintended). But that story is for some other day. Let us go back to Dera Baba Nanak. It is a place where people do not discuss the Internet, computers, TV or things like bandwidth. They discuss link roads, because that is among their basic needs. So, officials of the Mandi Board, who oversee the construction of link roads, were asked to be present in strength. The Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, too, was asked to set up stalls. Villagers, for whom change is anathema, were told that the changes they dread the most may have their salvation inherent in it. For the record, the Aadhaar counter saw a large number of women. Reason is that if women want to avail free travel facilities in government buses, they need an Aadhaar card. Towards the fag end of the camp, officials were telling the villagers: change the way you look at things and the things you look at will automatically change. That is some food for thought!

Note of caution on Covid, cold

With the fear of the dreaded Covid virus returning thick in the air and the biting cold getting a bit too much, the administration has asked residents to take both seriously. Gurdaspur Civil Surgeon Dr Kulwinder Kaur has issued a set of dos and don’ts to the public. The administration has also changed the school timings. Government officials also wanted their timings to be changed. Their logic was that during summers in the past, office timings have been changed. They were not lucky this time. Nevertheless, they do not need to be worried unduly. They better keep in mind PB Shelley’s well known lyric: If winter is here, can summer be far behind?

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

5
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

8
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

10
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water