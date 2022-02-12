Gurdaspur diary: Sukhbir Badal has crowd in splits

Gurdaspur diary: Sukhbir Badal has crowd in splits

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and Gurbachan Singh Babbehali flash victory sign. Tribune photo

Politicians are seldom known for their sense of humour. However, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s speech in support of Gurdaspur candidate Gurbachan Singh Babbehali was full of rustic wit. He repeatedly had the crowd in a thrall as he went about demolishing the defenses with clinical precision of the Congress, the BJP and AAP. As they say, humour can indeed make a serious difference in one’s life. In the workplace, at home, in all areas of life, be it politics or in any other sphere of life. Looking for a reason to laugh is necessary and Sukhbir gave a plenty of such reasons. A sense of humour helps us to get through the dull and drab times, cope with the difficult times, enjoy the good times and manage worrying times. The SAD president went on to say, “AAP had promised to give tickets to ordinary people like rickshaw pullers and so on and so forth. Is Raman Bahl a rickshaw puller?” he said. Raman Bahl is a well-healed politician who is contesting on the AAP ticket. Moments later, he took on Navjot Sidhu. “When my government comes to power, the first thing we will do is to open a mental hospital where Sidhu will be admitted. I assure you, we will bring in world class doctors to treat him,” he said as the gathering cheered him all through his speech. For the record, Bahl had a good laugh when told about what Sukhbir had to say about him.

Political night out for Sujanpur BJP MLA

Sujanpur MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu along with his supporters.

Three-time MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu reaches out to his constituents even at the dead of the night. For him, the timing is immaterial. He has an old scooter and uses it to the hilt often leaving his vehicle at home. The other day villagers of Jugiyal, which forms a part of his Assembly seat, were taken aback when he rode in the village around 3 am, despite the fact that it was a cold and foggy night. He says it is a routine thing for him and that not much should be read into it. In these elections, he has constituted a ‘kitchen cabinet’ which manages his campaign. His daughter, Surbhi Thakur, is at the helm. She is a post-graduate in political science. Through diligence, she has proved that she has arrived, politically speaking. It is but natural that she takes her father’s place at an opportune time. She is the one who manages the social media and also plans out Babbu’s day’s schedule. On a campaign tour with him one day, what stood out was his social connect. Even when he is going in his official vehicle, he often stops at roadside tea shops and starts discussing the problems of people then and there. Seeking a fourth term, he hopes to ride on his social connect, and of course, Surbhi’s efforts, to carve out a victory.

Bajwa starts campaign in Fatehgarh Churian

Fatehgarh Churian MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa during poll campaign. Tribune photo

For the past five years, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa focused all his energies on Batala, despite the fact that he is the sitting MLA of Fatehgarh Churian. For various reasons, Batala suited him and hence during his term as a minister he managed funds to the tune of crores of rupees and consequently launched several developmental initiatives. He had also sounded out the AICC high command about his desire to contest from the Batala seat. Voters of Fatehgarh Churian were convinced that their ‘messiah’- as he is referred to by them- had left them in the lurch. When the Congress was deciding upon the tickets, a heavy canopy of suspense hung over his Qadian home. Will he, won’t he? This was the million-dollar question. His detractors went on an overdrive to ensure he did not get Batala and was actually pushed back into Fatehgarh Churian. Bajwa also used dissent as a weapon to subdue the high command. Batala Mayor, Sukhdeep Singh Teja, and a dozen municipal councillors, too impressed upon senior leaders the need to give him the ticket from Batala “because he wins by a large margin.” Finally, it was left to PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to tell him to leave Batala for three-time MLA Ashwani Sekhri and also told him to go back to Fatehgarh Churian. After days of suspense, Bajwa finally showed up at his old seat much to the delight of its constituents. For the last fortnight, Bajwa is back in the fray meeting locals and charting out his plans on how to retain the seat. Nevertheless, Sidhu has made one more enemy.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala who delivered 'skin-to-skin' verdict resigns

2
Punjab

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh suspends licence of two pharma companies

4
Punjab Election

Illegal mining: Ropar administration's clean chit to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

5
Nation

Director Ravi Tandon, father of Raveena Tandon, passes away at 86

6
Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

7
World

Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

8
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

9
Punjab Election

57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey

10
Punjab

Congress MLA Balwinder Laddi rejoins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Top Stories

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction

Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore

Motivated comments on India’s internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...

Efforts on to retrieve woman’s body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...

Current situation at LAC arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...

Cities

View All

Bittu to aid of Sidhu, warns dissidents

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

Amritsar: Drug issue remains elusive in poll-time promises, speeches

Sports infra upgrade in Amritsar district finds no mention in manifestos

Youngsters of Amritsar educate voters about NOTA

Amritsar South: AAP's Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar believes in meeting voters personally

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

UT sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parl nod

Chandigarh sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parliament nod

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Top Railway official, 5 others held for graft

Punjab Poll 2022: 1.03% voters above 80, 0.47% divyangs seek postal ballot

PGI discontinues screening of asymptomatic patients

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

High Court directs authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar candidate

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Seeking AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central, man loses Rs 20 lakh

Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Beri pitted against each other for third time

Punjab Police destroyed heritage material: Bhai Baldeep Singh

2 deaths, 33 fresh Covid cases surface in Jalandhar district

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

76-year-old woman dies of Covid, 18 new cases in district

Candidates rely on door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana

Give me 5 years and see the difference: Charanjit Channi

Over 375 attend BJP convention in Ludhiana

Health Dept scrambles to achieve vax target as poll date draws near

Patiala Health Dept scrambles to achieve vaccination target as poll date draws near

RTAs implement old bus timetable, Roadways stare at Rs 10 lakh per day loss

Punjabi University forms committee to deal with stray dog menace

Patiala: RGNUL releases handbook on drafting complaints