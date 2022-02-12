Gurdaspur diary: Sukhbir Badal has crowd in splits

Politicians are seldom known for their sense of humour. However, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s speech in support of Gurdaspur candidate Gurbachan Singh Babbehali was full of rustic wit. He repeatedly had the crowd in a thrall as he went about demolishing the defenses with clinical precision of the Congress, the BJP and AAP. As they say, humour can indeed make a serious difference in one’s life. In the workplace, at home, in all areas of life, be it politics or in any other sphere of life. Looking for a reason to laugh is necessary and Sukhbir gave a plenty of such reasons. A sense of humour helps us to get through the dull and drab times, cope with the difficult times, enjoy the good times and manage worrying times. The SAD president went on to say, “AAP had promised to give tickets to ordinary people like rickshaw pullers and so on and so forth. Is Raman Bahl a rickshaw puller?” he said. Raman Bahl is a well-healed politician who is contesting on the AAP ticket. Moments later, he took on Navjot Sidhu. “When my government comes to power, the first thing we will do is to open a mental hospital where Sidhu will be admitted. I assure you, we will bring in world class doctors to treat him,” he said as the gathering cheered him all through his speech. For the record, Bahl had a good laugh when told about what Sukhbir had to say about him.

Political night out for Sujanpur BJP MLA

Sujanpur MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu along with his supporters.

Three-time MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu reaches out to his constituents even at the dead of the night. For him, the timing is immaterial. He has an old scooter and uses it to the hilt often leaving his vehicle at home. The other day villagers of Jugiyal, which forms a part of his Assembly seat, were taken aback when he rode in the village around 3 am, despite the fact that it was a cold and foggy night. He says it is a routine thing for him and that not much should be read into it. In these elections, he has constituted a ‘kitchen cabinet’ which manages his campaign. His daughter, Surbhi Thakur, is at the helm. She is a post-graduate in political science. Through diligence, she has proved that she has arrived, politically speaking. It is but natural that she takes her father’s place at an opportune time. She is the one who manages the social media and also plans out Babbu’s day’s schedule. On a campaign tour with him one day, what stood out was his social connect. Even when he is going in his official vehicle, he often stops at roadside tea shops and starts discussing the problems of people then and there. Seeking a fourth term, he hopes to ride on his social connect, and of course, Surbhi’s efforts, to carve out a victory.

Bajwa starts campaign in Fatehgarh Churian

Fatehgarh Churian MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa during poll campaign. Tribune photo

For the past five years, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa focused all his energies on Batala, despite the fact that he is the sitting MLA of Fatehgarh Churian. For various reasons, Batala suited him and hence during his term as a minister he managed funds to the tune of crores of rupees and consequently launched several developmental initiatives. He had also sounded out the AICC high command about his desire to contest from the Batala seat. Voters of Fatehgarh Churian were convinced that their ‘messiah’- as he is referred to by them- had left them in the lurch. When the Congress was deciding upon the tickets, a heavy canopy of suspense hung over his Qadian home. Will he, won’t he? This was the million-dollar question. His detractors went on an overdrive to ensure he did not get Batala and was actually pushed back into Fatehgarh Churian. Bajwa also used dissent as a weapon to subdue the high command. Batala Mayor, Sukhdeep Singh Teja, and a dozen municipal councillors, too impressed upon senior leaders the need to give him the ticket from Batala “because he wins by a large margin.” Finally, it was left to PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to tell him to leave Batala for three-time MLA Ashwani Sekhri and also told him to go back to Fatehgarh Churian. After days of suspense, Bajwa finally showed up at his old seat much to the delight of its constituents. For the last fortnight, Bajwa is back in the fray meeting locals and charting out his plans on how to retain the seat. Nevertheless, Sidhu has made one more enemy.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)