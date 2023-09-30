Gurdaspur Diary: Use feet, not car, suggests Red Cross centre official

Not many in Gurdaspur knew that September 22 is observed as a car-free day. However, there was one refreshing exception. Romesh Mahajan, Project Director of the Gurdaspur Red Cross De-addiction Centre, decided that his staff should get a whiff of fresh air. He also wanted them to reduce their dependence on cars. His logic was that cars have taken a massive toll on the environment and hence these should be used only when they are needed. He also maintains that his left and right legs are his two doctors. “The civilised man has developed a car but has lost use of his feet,” he quipped. The entire staff that day was asked to cycle its way to the centre. A majority of the staff comprises womenfolk and not once did they crib. They dusted their old school-going cycles and happily pedalled their way to work. If the climate can change, why can’t you? So much so, the boss has now ordered that every Saturday will be observed as a car-free day. All those who want a better environment must raise their left foot! Any takers?

The coming of age of Sherry Kalsi, Batala MLA

Batala’s young MLA Sherry Kalsi is slowly learning the tricks of his trade. Earlier, when he had just been elected, he was a bit wet behind the ears, brimming with misplaced youthful exuberance. To complicate matters, his word was not taken seriously by officials, both in the civil and police hierarchy. His political immaturity reflected in decisions taken by him which usually boomeranged. Things have now changed. He has matured as a politician. He knows what to speak, when to speak and how to speak. The same set of officials who would not take his calls, now listen to him with rapt attention. Seldom is a function or ceremony held in the city where he is not the chief guest. His elevation as a senior vice-president of the Punjab AAP unit has given him unbridled powers. Postings and transfers of his assembly seat are now directly controlled by him. Unlike earlier, his decisions now carry conviction. For him now, it is a case of ‘I meant what I said and I said what I meant’. He has developed a knack of forgiving his enemies which, in any case, is a positive sign for a politician. This was not the case earlier. The willingness to forgive is a symbol of spiritual and emotional maturity. Kalsi knows a world filled with individuals willing to apologise is a happy world indeed. The day after the marriage celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev culminated, he was quick to thank the devotees for coming to his city. A large part of Baba Nanak’s followers were from his assembly constituency. This, he knows, will augur well for him in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. No longer can people build walls around him. They know he will walk through them. As they say, the boy has come of age!

(Contributed By Ravi Dhaliwal)

#Gurdaspur