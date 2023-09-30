 Gurdaspur Diary: Use feet, not car, suggests Red Cross centre official : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Gurdaspur Diary: Use feet, not car, suggests Red Cross centre official

Gurdaspur Diary: Use feet, not car, suggests Red Cross centre official

Gurdaspur Diary: Use feet, not car, suggests Red Cross centre official


Not many in Gurdaspur knew that September 22 is observed as a car-free day. However, there was one refreshing exception. Romesh Mahajan, Project Director of the Gurdaspur Red Cross De-addiction Centre, decided that his staff should get a whiff of fresh air. He also wanted them to reduce their dependence on cars. His logic was that cars have taken a massive toll on the environment and hence these should be used only when they are needed. He also maintains that his left and right legs are his two doctors. “The civilised man has developed a car but has lost use of his feet,” he quipped. The entire staff that day was asked to cycle its way to the centre. A majority of the staff comprises womenfolk and not once did they crib. They dusted their old school-going cycles and happily pedalled their way to work. If the climate can change, why can’t you? So much so, the boss has now ordered that every Saturday will be observed as a car-free day. All those who want a better environment must raise their left foot! Any takers?

The coming of age of Sherry Kalsi, Batala MLA

Batala’s young MLA Sherry Kalsi is slowly learning the tricks of his trade. Earlier, when he had just been elected, he was a bit wet behind the ears, brimming with misplaced youthful exuberance. To complicate matters, his word was not taken seriously by officials, both in the civil and police hierarchy. His political immaturity reflected in decisions taken by him which usually boomeranged. Things have now changed. He has matured as a politician. He knows what to speak, when to speak and how to speak. The same set of officials who would not take his calls, now listen to him with rapt attention. Seldom is a function or ceremony held in the city where he is not the chief guest. His elevation as a senior vice-president of the Punjab AAP unit has given him unbridled powers. Postings and transfers of his assembly seat are now directly controlled by him. Unlike earlier, his decisions now carry conviction. For him now, it is a case of ‘I meant what I said and I said what I meant’. He has developed a knack of forgiving his enemies which, in any case, is a positive sign for a politician. This was not the case earlier. The willingness to forgive is a symbol of spiritual and emotional maturity. Kalsi knows a world filled with individuals willing to apologise is a happy world indeed. The day after the marriage celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev culminated, he was quick to thank the devotees for coming to his city. A large part of Baba Nanak’s followers were from his assembly constituency. This, he knows, will augur well for him in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. No longer can people build walls around him. They know he will walk through them. As they say, the boy has come of age!

(Contributed By Ravi Dhaliwal)

#Gurdaspur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance teams raid various places in search of Manpreet Badal

5
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

6
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

7
India

Problem is with 'permissive' Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

8
Trending

Pakistani politicians slap, kick each other during live TV debate over Imran Khan

9
Trending

Air India passenger suffers serious burns after crew accidentally spills 'coffee'; airline apologises

10
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington

3 Meerut cops suspended for concealing gun recovery from plumber’s scooter

3 Meerut cops suspended for concealing gun recovery from plumber's scooter

Head Constable Chaubey Singh, Constable Omveer Singh and Con...

New York city declares state of emergency over flash flooding

New York city declares state of emergency over flash flooding

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka


Cities

View All

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Over 25 trains stay cancelled

Cleanliness, choked sewers major issues in Ward No.80

Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered

Losses mount as Metro buses still off road

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net