Gurdaspur Diary: Where there is a wheel, there is a way

Amandeep Singh being patted on the back by Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.



There is a saying that aerodynamically the bumblebee should not be able to fly but the bumblebee does not know that hence it keeps on flying. Likewise, people who are differently abled should not think that they face a handicap in life. They should actually take the ‘DIS’ out of their ability and keep on working like normal human beings. Like differently abled Amandeep Singh does. He never thinks he is the child of some lesser god. A resident of Sarwali village of Batala sub-division, he reached the first floor office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal last week. He did so after a ‘Good Samaritan’ told him that the officer had the powers to sanction wheel-chairs from the coffers of the Gurdaspur Red Cross Society. Amandeep waited for the DC for a good two hours before the officer, who was away for a meeting on flood-control, reached his office. He saw the young man sitting on the floor. He was on the floor because he could not stand up due to his disability. Amandeep told the officer that he had come to meet him because he “had the powers to grant him a wheelchair.” Moved, the officer asked his kin to take him to the office of the Gurdaspur Red Cross Society. Once there, he was asked to meet the society secretary Rajiv Singh. Amandeep’s joy knew no bounds after he was handed over a wheelchair. Now, he can go to work and earn a livelihood for himself and his caring kin. He has proved beyond doubt that where there is a wheel, there is a way. Earlier, the society had given a tricycle to a resident of Fatehgarh Churian’s leprosy colony Sanjay Virsa. Such people cannot change the direction of the wind but they surely can adjust their sails to reach their destination.

Cricketer does city proud

Young off-spinner Parth Kalia has done the city proud by getting selected as a bowler to bowl in the nets to Australian batsmen in the run-up to the Mohali one-day match. He has performed well over the years in age-limit cricket. In the inter-district matches conducted by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) from time to time, he has shown that he has the ability to mesmerise the best of batsmen in flight. He is a protégé of coach Rakesh Marshal who, over the years, has produced many good cricketers from this border district. Congratulations to the young cricketer. However, there is a word of caution here! He should be extremely careful while bowling to the Aussies. After all, these cricketers, who are thorough professionals, have the ability to dent your confidence by their big hitting. A couple of bad deliveries and the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell have the potential to send perfectly spinning deliveries out of the PCA stadium. That way a youngster’s confidence gets undermined and it takes a lot of time for him to come back on the track.

(Contributed By Ravi Dhaliwal)

