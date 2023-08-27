Gurdaspur judiciary reaches out to flood-affected villagers

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, August 26

The district judiciary on Saturday reached out to flood-affected villagers by donating a hundred tarpaulin covers.

The covers were handed over to the district administration in the presence of Subash Chander, ADC (General), at the District Administrative Complex (DAC). Rajeev Singh, secretary of the District Red Cross, too, was present on the occasion. Additional District Sessions Judge Parminder Singh Rai and Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Bhalla represented the judiciary.

An official said the judges were following the events of the last few days following which it was decided to contribute to mitigate the sufferings of the flood-ravaged villagers.

The initiative was planned by District Sessions Judge Rajinder Aggarwal. He is also the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority.

The district has a total of 28 judges, including judicial officers of Batala subdivision. Batala subdivision forms a part of Gurdaspur revenue district.

