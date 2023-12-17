Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Tribune News Service

If everything goes as per his plan, Parminder Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, would start manufacturing drop down ceiling tiles for heat and cold insulation that are manufactured from paddy stubble, from next year.

He was here recently to receive an award at the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) for his innovation.

Talking to the Amritsar Tribune, he said only commercial viability could resolve the issue of stubble burning. He said his startup — Agro Stubble Management Private Limited — manufactures heat resistant tiles. The startup had to shell out Rs 3,000 for cutting nearly 3 to 3.5 tonnes of stubble from one acre. He said the cost incorporated expenses incurred on bailer, labour and transportation while paying nothing to farmer for his straw on the field. He said industrial production of the tile would not only end the menace of crop residue pollution, but also make stubble commercial viable.

Parminder said at present, his motive was to end the menace of paddy stubble burning. Presently, he is running a car repair facility on the Gurdaspur-Pathankot road.

These tiles can be used in offices, hospitals, malls, exhibitions and other commercial places. Parminder converted a part of his garage into a mini workplace where he conducted experiments. For manufacturing tiles, he made his own pressing machine and some dyes.

He is arranging adequate liquidity to fund his startup. Tile dealers from Gujarat, Bathinda and Ludhiana, besides defence officials from Ladakh have approached him to make cold resistant houses for officials.

Parminder said 90 per cent of ceiling tiles were from stubble and the remaining 10 per cent contained adhesive.

