Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Tarn Taran, May 24

Gurnam Singh, alias Baba Lachho (65), a resident of Pakka Quila, Chabal, was murdered under mysterious circumstances. His body was found from the local railway crossing in Kakka Kandiala village on Friday. Signs of severe beating were visible on the body of the deceased. Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO, Tarn Taran, said on the basis of the statement of Ranjit Singh (28), son of the deceased, a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered in this connection. Further action would be initiated after receiving the post-mortem report, the SHO said.

The deceased was the vice-president of Gurdwara Bibi Veero, Chabal.

Ranjit Singh, son of the deceased, said his father Gurnam Singh, alias Baba Lachho, left for Amritsar on Thursday and soon after his mobile was found switched off. He said, “When my father did not return home till night, we started searching for him, but were not able to find him. Our family filed a missing person report at the Chabal police station.”

Residents and the family of the deceased today staged a dharna at the Chabal crossing in the scorching heat and demanded the arrest of the accused soon.

