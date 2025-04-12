Gurjeet Aujla cites ‘insult’ to national song as AAP inaugurates development work at school in Ajnala

As AAP leaders continue a series of inaugurations under the Sikhiya Kranti initiative, opposition parties have ramped up criticism, accusing the ruling party of indulging in credit-seeking theatrics over basic infrastructure upgrades like toilet repairs and boundary wall constructions.

Joining the chorus, Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Saturday has criticised AAP, accusing the party of being “Mashoori Magan” (obsessed with fame).

Aujla cited an incident during the inauguration of development works at the Government Primary Smart School, Guru Ka Bagh, in Ghukkewali village in Ajnala, where he alleged that AAP leaders disrespected the national anthem.

In a viral Facebook post, Aujla claimed that the AAP’s ‘mashoori’ plaque was put up on a wall with the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” written in Punjabi, calling it a “gross insult” and a “shameful act”.

“The state government must take immediate action against such ignorant behavior by its leaders,” Aujla said.

Photographs shared by the MP show the plaque having been removed following the backlash, though damage to the wall remains visible. The school had received grants for technological upgrades, including the development of smart classrooms, and the inauguration was led by cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Ever since the launch of Sikhiya Kranti initiative, AAP is facing strong criticism, with opposition leaders calling it “petty theatrics” and “misuse of public money” as the AAP aggressively promote even their routine repair work in government schools through such extensive ribbon-cutting ceremonies.