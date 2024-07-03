Gurjeet Singh Aujla meets Naidu, requests to start direct flights from Amritsar to Nanded, Guwahati, Dharamsala

Amritsar, July 2
Local MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi today. During the meeting he held discussion regarding the expansion of the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport and commencement of new flights for better air connectivity across the country.
A direct flight from Amritsar to Heathrow will reduce travel time of students, who go to Delhi and board UL-bound flights. Besides, such flight can facilitate travelling to Canada. It will boost the tourism sector in Amritsar. Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Lok Sabha MP
Aujla requested Naidu to start direct flights from Amritsar to Nanded and Guwahati to provide air travel facility to devotees and the Army personnel. Aujla said Army personnel travelled three days to reach their destination — Guwahati — by train. He said a direct flight to Guwahati from Amritsar would reduce their travel time considerably.
According to the tourist inflow, Amritsar-Dharamsala flight should also be started, he said.
“This will save a lot of time of tourists coming from abroad, who travel for several hours by car to reach Dharamsala,” Aujla said. Thai Airways efforts to start flights from Amritsar also came up during discussion. Besides, Aujla implored Naidu to start a direct flight from Amritsar to Heathrow.
He said, “A direct flight from Amritsar to Heathrow will reduce travel time of students, who go to Delhi and board flight for the UK. Besides, such flight can facilitate travelling to Canada. It will boost the tourism sector in Amritsar.”
Aujla said during the meeting, the expansion of Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport and its infrastructure were also discussed.
