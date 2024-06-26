Gurjeet Singh Aujla takes oath as Lok Sabha MP for third time

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

Gurjeet Singh Aujla took today oath as a member of the Lok Sabha in the new parliament building. He took his oath in Punjabi. Aujla became an MP from Amritsar for the first time in 2017, then again in 2019 and for the third time this year, registering victory in the high-stakes Amritsar Lok Sabha polls. Aujla raised the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Samvidhaan’, while holding a copy of the Constitution in his hands as he thanked the people of Amritsar for reposing faith in him for a third time.

“I will not betray the trust of the people of Amritsar and will serve in the same way that I have been doing earlier,” he said, adding that he will complete pending projects and soon work on new schemes. Aujla has been raising issues including drug trafficking and opening of Attari-Wagah joint check-post for trade during his previous terms in the Lok Sabha.

He was accompanied by his wife Undleeb Aujla, son Babar Aujla, brother Sukhjinder Aujla and other family members.

