Gurmat samagam marks third birth centenary of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia

Amritsar, April 18
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a gurmat samagam (religious congregation) at the DDA ground in Hari Nagar, Delhi, to mark the 300th birth centenary of the great Sikh general, Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.
The congregation was attended by head granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jagtar Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Buddha Dal head Balbir Singh and prominent personalities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS
Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu
Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan
India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially...
Was gravity weighed, SC asks Gujarat on Bilkis case remission
Says massacre cannot be compared with single murder