Gurmat samagam marks third birth centenary of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a gurmat samagam (religious congregation) at the DDA ground in Hari Nagar, Delhi, to mark the 300th birth centenary of the great Sikh general, Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.

The congregation was attended by head granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jagtar Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Buddha Dal head Balbir Singh and prominent personalities.